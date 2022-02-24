Subdistrict hoops glance: Stutzman's 25 points pace Milford past Malcolm in final

Seth Stutzman scored 25 points to lead Milford to a 72-56 win against Malcolm in a C1-5 boys basketball subdistrict final Thursday in Milford.

Two other players, Micah Hartwig (18) and Maddox Baack (10), scored in double figures for the Eagles, who clinch a spot in the district finals.

Hayden Frank scored 20 points to lead Malcolm, which finished with a winning record for the first time in 10 years.

D2-4 at Osceola: Viktar Kachalouski's 25-point performance helped push the No. 4-ranked Patriots past No. 5 Osceola 63-60. Parkview and Osceola were tied 45-45 after three quarters, but the Patriots eked out the victory by outscoring the Bulldogs 18-15 in the fourth. Maurice Reide and Michael Ault each scored 11 points for the Patriots.

C1-1 at Auburn: Maverick Binder hit five three-pointers and Marcus Hudson scored all 10 of his points in the first quarter of No. 4 Auburn's 86-47 win over Fairbury. The Bulldogs outscored the Jeffs 32-7 in the first quarter and cruised from there. Binder finished with 27 points. Zane Grizzle had 21 for Fairbury.

C1-4 at Wahoo: A big 20-8 first-quarter lead for No. 3 Wahoo was all it needed to get past city rival Bishop Neumann 70-34. The Warriors were led by Marcus Glock, who scored 16 points. Anthony Simon added 13. Kanon Cada had a team-high 10 points for the Cavaliers.

C2-1 at Freeman: After a tight first half, No. 3 Freeman dominated the second, outscoring Johnson County Central 36-20 for a 54-39 win. Carter Ruse had 10 of his game-high 17 points after the break to lead the Falcons. Trey Holthus had 16 for the Thunderbirds.

C2-8 at Cross County: Trajan Arbuck hit a game-winning layup with four seconds remaining as Heartland knocked off No. 8 Cross County 48-47. The Huskies led by 10 at half before the Cougars came storming back to take the lead in the fourth. Trev Peters led all scorers for Heartland with 15, while Cory Hollinger had a team-high 13 for Cross County.

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock: Blake Miller scored 18 points and No. 9 Lourdes Central Catholic's defense dominated HTRS in a 52-31 win. The Knights held the Titans to six points in each of the first three quarters. Beau Lee also had 13 for Lourdes, while Gage Schaardt led HTRS with 20.

D2-1 at Falls City SH: Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart had three scorers over 15 in a 70-34 rout of Diller-Odell. Jake Froeschl, Evan Keithley and Brogan Nachtigal had 18, 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Irish. Kaden Sutton had nine for the Griffins.

D2-2 at BDS: Cameron Hoins and Eli Noel scored 12 points apiece to lead BDS to a 47-41 win against Friend. The Eagles converted 12-of-13 attempts from the charity stripe. Friend’s Chase Svehla led all players with 16 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0