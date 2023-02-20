The Milford boys basketball team needed all the scoring they could get Monday night, fending off Centennial for a 31-30 win at the C1-8 subdistrict Monday in Central City.

Nelson Girmus led the Eagles with 12 points in the game, eight coming in the first half, including the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer. Alex Hirschfeld scored 10 for the Broncos.

Milford will play Central City in the subdistrict semifinals Tuesday.

C1-4 at Wahoo: Bishop Neumann shook off a slow start to defeat Arlington, 48-28. The Cavaliers trailed 8-7 after the first quarter. Neumann will play Wahoo in a subdistrict semifinal Tuesday.

GIRLS

B-1 at Beatrice: Norris rolled to a lopsided win against Crete, 63-24. The Titans advance to take on Beatrice for the subdistrict crown Tuesday night.

B-6 at York: Seward had it rolling throughout a 52-27 win against Hastings. The Bluejays will take on York in the subdistrict final Tuesday.