Stutzman, Schluckebier dominate the paint in 57-55 win for No. 7 Milford over Malcolm

The Prep Extra crew is back for 2022, and this episode is dedicated to hoops. As the smoke clears from holiday basketball tournaments, hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin discuss the biggest developments, including a new No. 1 emerging in Class A and the team that is off to a surprising unde…

MILFORD — When spirited rivals Malcolm and Milford meet on the basketball court, there's only one guarantee — it's going to be a four-quarter battle.

That was certainly true on Friday night when an early Malcolm lead vanished before halftime as the host Eagles came roaring back. Behind stellar performances from its starting forwards, Class C-1 No. 7 Milford managed to hang on to a 57-55 win over Malcolm despite a near-comeback from the Clippers.

Milford (9-3) forwards Seth Stutzman and Cabe Schluckebier made a big impact throughout the first half. Schluckebier scored nine of his 11 points before the break and Stutzman began accumulating his game-high 21 points.

But even with four made three-pointers in the first half, Malcolm (8-4) trailed 27-26 at halftime. Hayden Frank and Brayden Boehle each scored 14 points for the Clippers, but Milford's guards came alive during the second half as well.