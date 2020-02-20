Stoddard helps Waverly boys end regular season on winning note against Beatrice

WAVERLY — As one of just two seniors on Waverly’s boys basketball team, point guard Noah Stoddard made sure it was a Senior Night to remember.
The 6-foot-1 Stoddard knocked down six of his first seven three-point shots on his way to a game-high 24 points, leading the Vikings to a 61-52 home win over Class B No. 9 Beatrice on Thursday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
“Noah had that look in his eye before the game that he was ready to go,” Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said after his team improved to 11-9 by shooting 64% from the field (22-of-34). “I’d never seen that look before from him, and he was locked in. He was phenomenal.”
The left-handed Stoddard hit four straight three-pointers in the second quarter, including two in the span of 40 seconds in the final 2 minutes to help the Vikings close the half with a 14-2 run and take a 31-18 advantage into intermission.
Stoddard then knocked down a three from the top of the key 30 seconds into the third quarter, and fed teammate Andrew Heffelfinger for a fast-break layup on the next possession to increase the lead to 18 points.
Stoddard was 9-of-14 overall from the floor and 6-of-8 from beyond the three-point arc.
“I haven’t gotten hot like that all year,” said Stoddard, a four-year varsity player for the Vikings who missed a 30-footer in the final seconds of the first half. “It felt good to get going like that in my last game and help our team win. That last one (before the half) was kind of a heat check. I probably should’ve gotten a little closer (to the three-point line).”
When the Beatrice defense started focusing more attention on Stoddard in the second half, Heffelfinger, a 6-2 junior, erupted for 14 second-half points after being shut out the first 16 minutes. He sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final 56 seconds to help nail down the win.
The Orangemen (11-9) made things interesting with a full-court pressure defense, which forced four Waverly turnovers in the fourth quarter, and the offense of 5-10 sophomore guard Elliot Jurgens, who scored 16 of his team-high 19 points in the second half.
A Jurgens three-pointer from the right wing got Beatrice as close as 56-51 with 2:32 left, and a Waverly 10-second violation against the press gave the Orangemen an opportunity to make it a one-possession game.
Beatrice, however, turned it over on its next possession and Tyztin Hoos sank two free throws to make it 58-51 with 1:52 remaining.
“I thought our kids showed some resiliency and courage on the road to get back in it,” said Beatrice coach Clark Ribble, whose team’s 52 points were all scored by underclassmen. “Stoddard came out with good energy, got to the basket a couple times early, and then made some incredible shots in the second quarter. Their team just fed off that.”