Stoddard helps Waverly boys end regular season on winning note against Beatrice

WAVERLY — As one of just two seniors on Waverly’s boys basketball team, point guard Noah Stoddard made sure it was a Senior Night to remember.

The 6-foot-1 Stoddard knocked down six of his first seven three-point shots on his way to a game-high 24 points, leading the Vikings to a 61-52 home win over Class B No. 9 Beatrice on Thursday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

“Noah had that look in his eye before the game that he was ready to go,” Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said after his team improved to 11-9 by shooting 64% from the field (22-of-34). “I’d never seen that look before from him, and he was locked in. He was phenomenal.”

The left-handed Stoddard hit four straight three-pointers in the second quarter, including two in the span of 40 seconds in the final 2 minutes to help the Vikings close the half with a 14-2 run and take a 31-18 advantage into intermission.

Stoddard then knocked down a three from the top of the key 30 seconds into the third quarter, and fed teammate Andrew Heffelfinger for a fast-break layup on the next possession to increase the lead to 18 points.

Stoddard was 9-of-14 overall from the floor and 6-of-8 from beyond the three-point arc.