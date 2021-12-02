Still trying to 'learn how to win,' No. 8 Southwest boys start season on right foot

It wasn’t the cleanest game, but the Silver Hawks made the big plays when it needed to.

Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southwest started the game off down 0-7, but then went on a 10-2 run of their own to take the 10-9 lead. The Silver Hawks captured the lead late in the second quarter and didn’t relinquish it the rest of the way en route to a 70-64 victory over Papillion-La Vista South on Thursday in Lincoln.

“I thought we played well offensively in spurts,” Lincoln Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. “We’ve got a bunch of different guys that can put it in the hole. (Ben) Hunzeker was good for us early. Grant Mielak got the hot hand in the middle of the second half and Rylan Smith finished the game out. … I think we’ve got a lot of guys, and it’s going to be a different guy each night, so I was proud of our guys, and we got the stops we needed. If we can lock in on the defensive end, we’re going to be able to score.”

Coming out of halftime, Hunzeker went on a 6-0 run by himself that included a dunk, two free throws and a great finish on a layup.

Lincoln Southwest has the talent to make the state tournament this season, but it has to put it all together to get there for only the second time ever in school history.