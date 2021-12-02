Still trying to 'learn how to win,' No. 8 Southwest boys start season on right foot

It wasn’t the cleanest game, but the Silver Hawks made the big plays when it needed to.
Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southwest started the game off down 0-7, but then went on a 10-2 run of their own to take the 10-9 lead. The Silver Hawks captured the lead late in the second quarter and didn’t relinquish it the rest of the way en route to a 70-64 victory over Papillion-La Vista South on Thursday in Lincoln.
“I thought we played well offensively in spurts,” Lincoln Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. “We’ve got a bunch of different guys that can put it in the hole. (Ben) Hunzeker was good for us early. Grant Mielak got the hot hand in the middle of the second half and Rylan Smith finished the game out. … I think we’ve got a lot of guys, and it’s going to be a different guy each night, so I was proud of our guys, and we got the stops we needed. If we can lock in on the defensive end, we’re going to be able to score.”
Coming out of halftime, Hunzeker went on a 6-0 run by himself that included a dunk, two free throws and a great finish on a layup.
Lincoln Southwest has the talent to make the state tournament this season, but it has to put it all together to get there for only the second time ever in school history.
“We’ve got to learn how to win,” Bahe said. “I think tonight was a good example. … I think there were a couple of times where we got it to 10, and we could have stretched it and put the game away. Tonight, we finished the game when we were up six or seven late, which is what you have to do to win games at a district tournament down the road.
Lincoln Southwest (1-0) was led by Smith, who scored 21 points.
“I thought it was a pretty close game but too many transition buckets that came their way, whether it was us missing some long threes or not getting back like we needed to,” Papio South coach Joel Hueser said.
The Titans were led by Morningside commit Daniel Brocaille who scored 24 points.
Lincoln Southwest girls 53, Papillion-La Vista South 35
On the opening night of the Nebraska high school girls basketball season, Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest tightened up on the defensive end to get a 53-35 victory over Papillion-La Vista South.
The Silver Hawks led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter. They built their lead to 25-15 at halftime. The Titans had good looks throughout the second half but couldn’t find a way to close the deficit.
Lincoln Southwest was led by Freddie Wallace with 18 points, including 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Kennedi Williams added 12 points.
Papio South was led by senior Eke Djibril with 11 points.