Still building after rough start to season, Lincoln Lutheran boys ride Puelz's 28 points to tourney win

There was one simple goal for the Lincoln Lutheran boys’ basketball team Wednesday. Get back to .500.
Junior Jonny Puelz helped that cause, scoring a game-high 28 points to help the Warriors (5-5) outrun Holdrege 77-63 in Lutheran’s holiday tournament final.
It was a rough stretch for the Warriors to begin the season, losing to some of the top teams around the state, including Grand Island Central Catholic, Norfolk Catholic and Milford. Staring at an 0-5 record, Lutheran got to work and finally found its own groove.
“I think we’re finding ourselves,” said Warrior first-year coach Jesse Bouwens. “I mean, new coach, new team, we’re getting some pieces back that are healthy and just having different things to go to. Early on in the year, I can only put in so much early on. Now, we have different pieces that we can go to offensively and defensively.”
Part of that is the scoring ability of Puelz, who seemed to be everywhere. He scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half and shot 60% from the field, including a three-pointer.
"I think we’re really embracing our theme,” said Puelz of Lutheran’s five-game winning streak. “Every practice we talk about it. We got to finish practices like we have to finish games. And in these five games, I think we finished really well, whereas in the first five we didn’t.”
In the first quarter, it didn’t seem like the Warriors were going to get back to .500. The Dusters (2-7) were taking advantage of Lutheran turnovers, eventually building a 19-10 lead. But that’s when the Warrior’s second big X factor came into play: Micah Schlueter.
The 6-foot-6 senior used all of his tall frame against Holdrege, causing chaos on both ends of the floor. Not only was he the anchor defending the high post in the Warriors' 1-3-1 zone, but also down low, scoring 19 points to go along with nine rebounds.
“Micah has come so far,” Bouwens said. “This is a kid that’s never played center, never really been a back-to-the-basket kind of kid. And he’s taken this new role and just competes every night for us.”
The Dusters also had some impressive performances, including 22 points from Jackson Hinrichs and 14 from Garret Johnson.
On the girls side, Lutheran also came out victorious.
With Lincoln Lutheran trailing Holdrege 13-10 entering the third quarter, Abby Wachal hit two threes to spark a 10-0 run out of halftime that eventually turned into a 34-21 win for the Class C-1 No. 2 Warriors.
The Dusters came out with a zone that gave Lutheran some trouble, but the Warriors hit three second-half three-pointers to run away. Jenna Luebbe tied a game-high with 10 points and Wachal had seven, with six of those coming in the second half.
Mallory Pfiefer led Holdrege with 10 points.
