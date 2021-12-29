Still building after rough start to season, Lincoln Lutheran boys ride Puelz's 28 points to tourney win

There was one simple goal for the Lincoln Lutheran boys’ basketball team Wednesday. Get back to .500.

Junior Jonny Puelz helped that cause, scoring a game-high 28 points to help the Warriors (5-5) outrun Holdrege 77-63 in Lutheran’s holiday tournament final.

It was a rough stretch for the Warriors to begin the season, losing to some of the top teams around the state, including Grand Island Central Catholic, Norfolk Catholic and Milford. Staring at an 0-5 record, Lutheran got to work and finally found its own groove.

“I think we’re finding ourselves,” said Warrior first-year coach Jesse Bouwens. “I mean, new coach, new team, we’re getting some pieces back that are healthy and just having different things to go to. Early on in the year, I can only put in so much early on. Now, we have different pieces that we can go to offensively and defensively.”

Part of that is the scoring ability of Puelz, who seemed to be everywhere. He scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half and shot 60% from the field, including a three-pointer.