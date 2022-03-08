State tourney scene: Following Shelton High School, which had not one but two teams playing Tuesday

The Shelton boys basketball team’s game in the state tournament ended at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

And then it was time for a large portion of one community to pack up, grab some lunch and make the 5-mile drive from Lincoln Southeast to Lincoln Southwest.

Then it was the Shelton girls team's time to take on the state tourney.

Shelton is getting the full experience of the unique six-day combined boys and girls state tournament, with both its boys and girls teams not only being here, but playing on the same day.

Not that many people are complaining about having about two teams playing at state. That’s especially true for Shelton — the boys hadn’t been here since 1995, and the girls had never made it.

The boys won nine straight games at the end of the season to get to state.

“We finally get to hang a state (qualifying) banner for the girls,” said athletic director Ryan Province, who had to pause for a few moments during an interview to zip the outfit of the student in the Bulldog mascot costume.

“To have them both make it in the same year is truly unique and special and awesome.”

It was looking like it may be a short stay in Lincoln for Shelton, but then the girls team made a big comeback to beat Niobrara/Verdigre 52-47.

Shelton is a town of about 1,000 people near Kearney.

There are challenges of having two teams at state at the same time. Several months ago, Province spent a few hours trying to reserve hotel rooms. But after some teams didn’t qualify, they were able to get the hotels they wanted.

The school had one bus for the boys team, and another bus for the cheerleaders and band. The girls team came in two vans.

There wasn't a bus left to have a student section bus, but most of the students fall into one of those other groups. There are fewer than 100 students in the high school.

The boys team played at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast, and the girls team was there, cheering from the first two rows of the student section. The boys lost against St. Mary’s 60-42.

Then the girls squad played Niobrara/Verdigre at 3:15 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest, and the boys team was in the student section.

Two Shelton families had a player on both the boys and girls teams.

On the proposed tournament schedule, both Shelton teams would have played in the morning, but the NSAA always planned to change the schedule as needed so schools wouldn’t have both teams playing during the same session.

At Shelton, spring break was scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Then, after both teams made state, classes were canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“So we came to school Monday, and called off the rest of the week,” Province said.

This will likely be one of the only times that the boys and girls state tournaments share the same week. The change had to be made because Nebraska hosted the Big Ten wresting tournament last week, which meant Pinnacle Bank Arena wasn’t available.

On Tuesday morning at Southeast, Shelton supporters filled up about three-fourths of its side of the gym, and its section was full later in the day at Southwest.

“It’s fun because it’s bringing everybody here at the same time, and that’s an awesome experience,” Province said. “The logistics of it by the end of the week may tell me different, but it is really exciting to have everybody here at one time. It’s unique. It’s really unique.”

Last week in Shelton, supporters began decorating the windows of businesses in town to honor the teams. On Monday when the teams headed to Lincoln, they got an escort from the fire department.

“It’s a great thing for our community,” said Brianna Simmons, the only senior on the girls team. “You can see our community is very excited. It hasn’t happened in a long time. Never in girls history. And people who had kids playing 20 years are coming to support us and are really into this.”

Fourteen different schools qualified both their boys and girls teams. On Monday, Grand Island Central Catholic had both teams play on the same day, with both teams winning.

Journal Star reporter Zach Hammack contributed to this report.

