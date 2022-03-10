State tourney insider: Why Elkhorn North, Norris students both wore purple; Humphrey bringing the heat; Jacobsen's big day

Elkhorn North and Norris have different color schemes, but on Thursday, the two schools shared one: purple.

In a tribute to the late Jerry Stine, who is linked to both schools, the student bodies for Elkhorn North and Norris wore purple shirts for a Class B girls state tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Stine recently passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Stine's son Mitch is the athletic director at Norris, and his daughter Cynthe is married to Elkhorn North athletic director Luke Ford.

Purple is the color associated with awareness for pancreatic cancer.

"(Mitch) Stine being our AD, very quality as his father," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. "It was a great tribute."

Jerry Stine's ties to Elkhorn North also included driving the team bus for the Wolves' girls basketball team last year until his illness prevented him from doing so late in the season.

"I just think it's just a great way to come together," Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said. "There's nothing keeping two schools from coming together for a cause that's greater than yourself, so I thought that was very special.

"Jerry, I really loved that man."

Jerry Stine was involved in high school athletics as a coach, historian and promoter for 40 years, and has been inducted into multiple halls of fame, including the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Finals town USA: How about the town of Humphrey?

Not only did three out of the four basketball teams in the town make the state tournament, but after the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls won their Class D-1 semifinal game against Archbishop Bergan on Thursday morning, all three teams are in the state finals.

The Humphrey/LHF boys are in Friday's 4 p.m. Class C-2 final, and the Humphrey St. Francis girls are in Friday's 8 p.m. Class D-2 final.

The Humphrey/LHF girls will be in Saturday's Class D-1 final at 9 a.m. That's three games in less than 24 hours.

“It’s been crazy,” Humphrey/LHF girls coach Kandee Hanzel said. “I don’t even know what I’m going to do next week when I have to go to school. If the boys weren’t here, we’d be driving back and forth, but you almost have to stay so you can go watch those boys play. Humphrey basketball. It’s pretty fun. Everybody’s in the championship.”

Auburn evolves: Legendary coach Jim Weeks is known for having teams that are tough to break down defensively and patiently find shots on offense.

This year's Auburn team has an added dimension to it, though. In the first half of its semifinal matchup against Fort Calhoun, the Bulldogs pushed for shots early in the possession and posted up beyond the arc as well.

Mav Binder and Marcus Hudson combined to make six three-pointers, a mark that Auburn hasn't always hit under Weeks.

“It spreads it out for Ryan Dixon and Ryan Binder because they’re very good drivers and it helps our offense with being able to swing the ball," Binder said of the team's three-point shooting ability.

Supreme support: A record-breaking performance led to plenty of hugs and congratulations for Cale Jacobsen after Ashland-Greenwood's semifinal win.

Among his biggest supporters were two members of the Nebraska Supreme club basketball organization. Jacobsen's father, Ashland-Greenwood principal Brad Jacobsen, coaches for Supreme, while director of basketball operations Ryan Reeder also offered his congratulations to Jacobsen.

Even when recovering from ACL tear, Cale Jacobsen often traveled with Supreme and supported his select team in a player-coach role.

Bryce McGowens, who just finished off a standout freshman season for Nebraska, was also seen chatting with Jacobsen.

Moving on down: A change to the seating assignments for state tournament games at the Devaney Sports Center means the student sections and pep bands are now closer to the action.

Previously, the student sections and bands were seated in the B section behind each basket. That was also a challenge for bands, because the drums would be on the floor and the rest of the band in seats. Now the band is together in bleacher seating.

Both students sections are on one side of the arena across from the team benches. The change was made so the student sections could be part of the game more.

“I actually really enjoyed (the students) being right across from me,” Hastings St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “They kind of got me amped up at times. I’m just happy we had a good crowd come out here and watch us.”

Rest up: When Bellevue West played an epic triple-overtime game with Creighton Prep in the state semifinals a year ago, coach Doug Woodard wasn't sure how his players would sleep at night.

But, they were back at Pinnacle Bank Arena the next evening to fight for a state title all the same. This year, an extra day of rest is built into the state tournament schedule, and Woodard spoke in favor of having a day off between games.

"I love the format; I just think Iowa's been way ahead of us with that," Woodard said. "This kind of format is much better for the kids, but if you have the strongest and deepest team, you probably like Thursday-Friday-Saturday."

"When there's that day to prepare, you also get a chance to get in and get some treatment."

