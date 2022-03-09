State tourney insider: Lincoln Lutheran is a volleyball school, but the Warriors want to add a hoops banner

Lincoln Lutheran is a volleyball school and that isn't changing anytime soon.

But the Warriors' girls basketball team, which features several volleyball players, is having fun give the school another sport it can hang a hat on.

The Warriors have won two state volleyball titles in three seasons, including one last fall in Class C-1.

Coach Wade Coulter talked at his first practice with the team about hanging up a basketball banner next to the volleyball ones. The players thought he was crazy.

But here we are. Lincoln Lutheran will have a chance to hang a banner when it plays North Bend Central in Friday's state championship game at PBA.

"That would definitely be a crazy feeling, especially for a small school, a small private school in Lincoln," senior Shanae Bergt said.

Added Abby Wachal, a two-time Super-State volleyball player and junior, "It's incredible. Coming off volleyball season, we just crave that feeling again, being back here in (this) atmosphere and here we are."

Lutheran's volleyball and girls basketball teams have combined for a 62-5 record.

Lockdown Ling: A big aspect of Lincoln Southwest's defensive dominance on Wednesday night was the play of senior Taryn Ling.

Ling shadowed some of Millard South's leading scorers throughout the contest and hit a big three-pointer to end the first half as well. With a stellar performance all game long, she hardly looked like a player who had missed most of the season.

However, a concussion in December forced Ling to miss over two months of game action before returning in late February for the Silver Hawks' district push. If she wasn't able to go for the final few weeks of the season, it's possible Southwest wouldn't have been able to upset Millard South.

“She started playing again in the district tournament and wanted a chance just to play another game," Southwest coach Tim Barada said. "And by gosh, if she didn’t get two games in the district now she gets three games here, so kudos to her and the rest of our kids for getting the chance to play a third game.”

Family support: One of JJ Ferrin's biggest fans is also one of his biggest inspirations. The Omaha Skutt junior guard can always count on the support of younger brother Cale Ferrin, who almost never misses one of his games.

Cale Ferrin suffers from a rare blood disorder known as Fanconi anemia that leads to bone marrow failure and has forced him to undergo over a dozen surgeries. However, Cale Ferrin's positive attitude has led to the 14-year-old making video appearances at Creighton Bluejay basketball games and landing several acting roles. Through it all, that cheerful approach rubs off on his older brother, too.

“He’s really great; I love him so much and it’s awesome to have his support," JJ Ferrin said.

Great "Pride" in there being no OT: This time, it only took 32 minutes for Omaha Roncalli to wrap up a state tournament win.

The Crimson Pride, which beat Beatrice 53-29 Wednesday, was coming off an overtime win against Waverly in the first round.

"You know, I don't know if we gave the fans their money's worth," Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel said.

In 2020, Roncalli played in one overtime at state and in 2019, it played in three overtime games at state. Senior Jake Orr has played in all of them.

Back in the good old days: It will come full circle for Loomis coach Drew Billeter when he leads his No. 3 Wolves onto the court against No. 1 North Platte St. Pat’s on Saturday for the D-1 boys state title game.

The Loomis graduate has the Wolves back in the state title game for the first time since 2005, when Billeter was a senior. Loomis won it the year before in 2004.

“We got great supporters and to come back to my hometown and get back to the state finals, it’s just emotional,” Billeter said.

The Wolves and Irish tip off at 9 a.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Crusader role players: Grand Island Central Catholic's top players may have led their team against Amherst in Class C-2 on Wednesday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center, but the Crusaders' role players had key contributions as well.

Senior Brayton Johnson scored all five of his points in the fourth quarter. Johnson went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line and made his way to the basket for a layup. Junior Ishmael Nadir played stingy defense on Amherst’s uber-athletic guards.

“He’s a lockdown defender,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said about Nadir. “He draws tough assignments. No. 1 (Austin Adelung) can get hot in a hurry. So can both those Eloe boys (Nolan and Ethan). Ishmael had a tough job of guarding those guys, and he did a good job of keeping them under wraps a little bit.”

Planning around Richardson: Coming off of a 29-point performance in Monday’s quarterfinal win, Sterling’s Macy Richardson was at the center of Falls City SH’s defensive focus in Wednesday’s semifinal. The Irish came away with the win, but Richardson still managed 22 points, including nine of her team’s 13 in the third quarter as the Jets’ late rally fell short.

“The game plan was to try to turn her into a jump shooter,” Falls City SH coach Luke Santo said. “She’s just so good at getting to her right hand and driving it. There were times we were there, we just couldn’t stop her.”

