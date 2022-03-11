State tourney insider: Coulter's impending departure didn't distract players; why LSW students wore pajamas

In most cases, whether they know if they're leaving or not, a high school head coach doesn't alert his or her team until after the season is complete to avoid distractions.

But for Lincoln Lutheran coach Wade Coulter, such a circumstance was unavoidable.

Because Lincoln Northwest, which is set to open next fall, was filling its coaching openings last fall, Coulter was announced as the Northwest's next girls basketball coach earlier in the season.

Though his players knew he wasn't coming back next year, the situation did not cause any problems whatsoever, Coulter said.

"That's the kind of kids they are," said Coulter, who coached at Lincoln Lutheran for two years and led the Warriors to two state semifinal appearances. "They're a special group that put on the hard hat on … grabs that lunch pale and goes to work every single day."

Coulter was sporting an MVP button ribbon on his suit jacket after Friday's Class C-1 final loss to North Bend Central, a gift from junior Abby Wachal, and a fun indication of the strong bonds between Coulter and his players.

"Ten, 15, 20 years from now, I'm going to look back on this time very fondly," said the coach that goes by "Weekday Wade." "Incredible group … they're going to be doctors and lawyers that help people the rest of their lives, and if I was a really, really small impact on that, I'm going to be really happy about that."

A nod to the "sleeper team”: If awards are given out to the most creative student bodies when it comes to dress-up themes at a state tournament, Lincoln Southwest wins by a mile.

The Southwest students dressed in suits for Wednesday's state semifinal win against top-ranked Millard South.

For Friday's championship game against Fremont, they wore pajamas as a "sleeper team" tribute to the Southwest girls, who entered as the No. 5 seed.

Southwest lost 37-32, but coach Tim Barada was proud about how far his team came along.

"We do everything we can as coaches to try and give them a support system," said Barada, who is in his first year as the Silver Hawks' head coach. "In turn, that helps them in basketball. It helps them in their other sports. We have kids that are going to turn around and play soccer games and be in track meets next week, so that's what we love about our Southwest kids."

Good guy Gninefou: While Omaha Skutt fell short of its state championship aspirations in a Class B final loss to Omaha Roncalli, senior James Gninefou turned in another stellar performance to close his high school career.

His 16 points and four offensive rebounds were both team-high marks, and Gninefou's effort never ceased all game long. For a player that has blossomed into one of the best all-around scorers in Class B, it was a fitting end to his basketball career.

Gninefou isn't pursuing basketball in college, with plans to study chemical engineering at Iowa State instead.

"He’s a really good basketball player, but he’s a better kid," Omaha Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said.

"We go to Dave and Busters and do our team (bonding) and he’s getting all the little kids stuffed animals; he just thinks of others before himself and he’s going to be super successful in whatever he ends up choosing to do.”

Connecting a 2022 title to 1928: North Platte St. Patrick’s may have not won a championship since 1928 until today but the bloodline and tradition is there.

Brecken Erickson led the Irish with 19 points, 13 boards, two blocks and one steal. He put on a show for his great-uncle, Paul Fitzpatrick, who was in the audience Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena

According to Erickson’s grandma, Marilee Hyde, Paul’s dad John Fitzpatrick was a player on St. Pat’s 1928 championship team, and John Fitzpatrick’s uncle Frank was the coach of that team.

That’s right.

Erickson’s great-great uncle John and his great-great-great uncle Frank were members of the first championship in 1928.

“It’s crazy,” Erickson said. “I did not know that. I had no clue. That just makes it even more of a win for me and my family.”

End of an era? Both Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Grand Island Central Catholic capped off impressive stretches with their overtime battle in the Class C-2 boys state title game.

With the win, Humphrey/LHF has compiled a 96-19 record with D-1 state titles in 2019 and ’21 and a third-place finish in 2020. Twin brothers Jason and Jacob Sjuts started on all those teams the past four seasons.

"We've had so much success, and these guys have been right in the middle of all of it," Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse said. "It's an incredible accomplishment."

GICC has been in the C-2 finals the past three years, winning the crown a year ago. The Crusaders' record during that span is 74-12 playing the toughest C-2 schedule in the state.

"I think when we have time to look back on it, and really take it all in, I think it was a culmination of a couple really good groups of players that came through at the same time," GICC coach Tino Martinez said. "I've been very fortunate to have coached those guys."

Volleyball-basketball sweep: A 43-33 win against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 final clinched a volleyball-basketball title sweep for the Falls City Sacred Heart girls.

The Irish outlasted Humphrey St. Francis in five sets for the volleyball title last November. Another win against the Flyers landed the Irish their first hoops crown since 2018.

"It feels amazing," Sacred Heart senior Erison Vonderschmidt said. "We've been waiting for this all year and I think this year was definitely our time to prove (it)."

