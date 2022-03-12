State tourney insider: Auburn's run for ages built on toughness; a first for the Elkhorn North girls

Auburn fell short of its state championship goals in Saturday's Class C-1 boys basketball title game at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but it doesn't take anything away from what the Bulldogs' seniors have accomplished over the last four seasons.

Auburn won the three previous C-1 state titles before this year's runner-up finish, with the Bulldogs posting a record of 104-7 over the past four seasons.

“People want to know why we win; (it’s because) those guys are so stinking tough, they’re resilient and they have grit," Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. "You’re not going to understand unless you come to our practices, and when you have tough kids who are great teammates, amazing things can happen.”

Weeks also gave credit to senior Ryan Dixon for his defensive work on Ashland-Greenwood guard Cale Jacobsen. A member of the scout team for three seasons, Dixon contributed so much to Auburn's success before becoming a starter this year.

“Ryan Dixon is an all-state football player, but he’s sat the bench for three years," Weeks said. "This year, he was just an absolute dog; he was just tougher than sandpaper. Dixon’s a tremendous player for us.”

Round III: The first two Bellevue West-Millard North matchups in the Class A championship game were instant classics.

Round 3? Maybe not so much, due to Millard North's second-half dominance. The Mustangs became the first team in nine years to repeat as Class A champion, while Bellevue West's back-to-back runner-up finishes were the first since the Thunderbirds did it in 2006-07.

Still, Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard expressed his appreciation that Bellevue West had the ability to play for a boys state championship three years in a row.

“We hope that you look at it through the lens that we played in three straight championships in an era where basketball’s about as good as it’s been in Nebraska," Woodard said. "To be able to do that, that’s something you’ll be able to talk about.

"They’re hurting right now, but hopefully you can reflect back on what it means.”

Will there be a Round IV next year? You never know with these two legendary head coaches.

Two titles, first goodbye: Because Elkhorn North was a new school last year, the Wolves' girls basketball team didn't have any seniors.

That didn't stop it from winning a Class B state championship and thinking about running it back in 2022-23 with everyone back.

On Saturday, the Wolves beat Omaha Skutt 49-36 for a second title, but also had a first — bidding farewell to three seniors.

"We played this whole season for them, and they deserve it," sophomore Britt Prince said. "They're great people, great players."

Two seniors, Reilly Palmer and Molly Bruggeman, started for the Wolves. Senior Michaela Palmer also was on the team.

Shelton's impressive turnaround: The Shelton girls didn't leave Lincoln this week with a state championship, but the Bulldogs will take pride in making some history while building for more.

Three seasons after finishing 0-21, Shelton reached the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Jeff Thober, who built the Ravenna girls basketball team into a two-time state champion, was tasked with another rebuilding project.

"It's fun," Thober said of watching Shelton grow as a program. "It's a lot of fun … a lot of similarities (to Ravenna). You got to have kids, you got to have not just athletes, but you got to have the right mindset.

"These kids are amazing over here."

Shelton not only made it to state for the first time, but won two games in Lincoln before losing to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42-34 in Saturday's Class D-1 final.

It made for a much-welcomed week in Lincoln for the Shelton players and their followers.

"Maybe we had a good time, it's kind of a blur, but it's just a great thing for the community," Thober said. "It kind of revives the small town a little bit, brings them together, which is really great."

Shelton, which has only one senior, lost only two games all season.

A tribute to a late friend: Parkview Christian guard Michael Ault had one person come to mind when the Patriots wrapped up a 64-48 win over No. 4 St. Mary’s in Class D-2 to claim the school’s first state championship.

When the team was chasing its state title dreams during subdistricts, Ault had a close friend pass away, and as a symbol of remembrance, he had a tattoo printed on his forearm with the words "Time heals all wounds."

“That was the first person I thought of, so he passed away during subdistricts,” Ault said. “I just took that in and I know he’d want me to come out here and ball. So, that’s what I did.”

Ault finished with a game-high 19 points to lead the Patriots.

Big minutes from Sabatka: After Hastings St. Cecilia’s Adeline Kirkegaard went down with a knee injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s Class C-2 state championship game against Bridgeport, sophomore Ryann Sabatka saw her minutes double.

Hawkettes coach Greg Berndt said Sabatka gets in about seven to eight minutes in a typical game, but the 14 minutes and 39 seconds she put in, mostly in the first half, were no small thing considering she had to contend with 6-foot-3 Ruthie Loomis-Goeltl.

Sabatka grabbed four rebounds and scored just before the first-quarter buzzer to help keep St. Cecilia afloat until Kirkegaard returned to the game in the second half. At the end of the day, the Hawkettes came away with the win and hoisted their third state championship trophy in four years

“I kind of looked at Ryann on the bench, like 'You’ve got to step up here,'" teammate Shaye Butler said. "She did that."

