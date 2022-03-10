State hoops third-place glance: Richardson scores 24 to lead Sterling to third-place finish

Macy Richardson scored 24 points as the Sterling girls basketball team defeated St. Mary's 50-40 in the Class D-2 third-place game at the state tournament Thursday at Lincoln High School.

Richardson traded scores with St. Mary's Alissa Brahec, who finished with 19 points.

Both teams finish the season 20-7.

Grand Island CC girls 53, Gothenburg 47: Led by Lucy Ghaifan's 14 points, the Crusaders held off the Swedes in a competitive Class C-1 third-place game at Lincoln High.

Grand Island CC (21-6) led 24-22 at halftime.

Ashlyn Richeson had 11 points to lead the Swedes, who finish the season 19-8.

BOYS

Burwell 58, Dundy Co. Stratton 44: Dillon Critel scored 15 points and the Longhorns controlled the Class D-1 third-place game from the start at Lincoln High.

Carter Mann scored 13, Hans Gideon 12 and Wryder Svobada 11 for Burwell, which finishes 24-4.

Quade Myers and Nolan Burrell both scored 11 for Dundy County Stratton, which ends the season 24-4.

Norfolk Catholic 57, Amherst 39: Ben Hammond scored 20 points, and the Knights overcame a slow start to win the Class C-2 third-place game at Lincoln High.

Amherst jumped to a 14-8 start after the first quarter, but Norfolk Catholic outscored the Broncos 49-25 the rest of the way.

Norfolk Catholic finishes the season 22-5, while Amherst ends at 23-5.

