State hoops third-place glance: Mahoney helps Kearney Catholic race past Fort Calhoun

Brett Mahoney scored 24 points and Turner Plugge added 18 to lead the No. 2 Kearney Catholic boys to a 79-65 win against No. 8 Fort Calhoun in a Class C-1 state tournament third-place game Friday at Lincoln East.

Mahoney made three three-pointers in the first half and Kearney Catholic closed the half on a 31-8 run.

Grayson Bouwman had 17 points and Zane Schwarz added 14 to lead Fort Calhoun (21-7), which was playing in its first state tournament in 99 years.

Falls City Sacred Heart boys 63, Osceola 40: Senior Brogan Nachtigal dropped 19 points and senior Jakob Jordan had 16 to lead the top-rated Irish (24-6) in a Class D-2 third-place game.

Nachtigal scored 14 first-half points. Sophomore Kale Gustafson had 16 points for No. 5 Osceola (22-7).

Oakland-Craig girls 60, Crofton 57: Chaney Nelson scored 18 points and Sadie Nelson added 17 and the No. 6 Knights (20-8) held on for the win in Class C-2.

Chaney Nelson scored 12 points after halftime, including 10 in the third quarter. Sadie Nelson was 6-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Ella Wragge scored 18 points to lead the No. 5 Warriors (23-6). Alexis Folkers and Jayden Jordan each added 12.

Archbishop Bergan girls 60, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39: Senior Adisyn Mendlik scored 15 points and junior Kaitlyn Mlnarik scored 14 to lead the No. 1 Knights in Class D-1.

Bergan (20-7) put the game away with a 23-point third quarter.

MaKenna Noecker had 10 points and Jordyn Steffen chipped in nine for Hartington CC (14-17).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0