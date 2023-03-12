Journal Star reporters empty the notebook after a day of gold medals Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Friends, at the end of the day: Omaha Skutt's JJ Ferrin and Platteview's Connor Millikan were often hotel roommates while playing on the same summer AAU basketball team.

Yes, they'd talk about the possibility of Ferrin's SkyHawks and Millikan's Trojans meeting on the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor for the Class B championship.

Those late-night musings came true Saturday when Omaha Skutt edged Platteview 57-50 in the title game.

"We were just talking about how we're still friends at the end of the day," Ferrin said Saturday.

Skutt forward Jacob Brack has also played with and against Millikan for a long time, too, and clearly enjoyed sharing the court with him.

"It's fun to play against players that are that good, that you know," Brack said.

An underrated star: Carter Niles was Freeman's second-leading this season with 12 points per game.

But in the state tournament, he knew he had to play well. Niles scored 22 in the Falcons' semifinal win Friday over Cedar Catholic and a team-high 13 in the title game.

"I just knew I had to step up and my teammates trust me to do that," he said.

His play over the second half of the season was great, per coach Jim McLaughlin.

And his teammates knew how good of a player he was.

"We challenged him and we really focused on him being a bigger contributor on offense and he took that challenge," Freeman senior Carter Ruse said. "All of his hard work paid off."

From grade school to state champs: When Lucas Dalinghaus and his family moved into the Johnson-Brock district, him and a few other parents came up with a vision to start their own club basketball team for their future Eagles.

The team traveled to tournaments to get games in and practiced late at night and on Saturday mornings in elementary and high school.

The kids were all in fourth and fifth grade at the time, but the bonds between the long-time teammates were on full display when Johnson-Brock won the D-1 title Saturday.

"You think of how many hotels you have stayed in since third grade and how many times you wanted to skip practice and stuff," junior Sloan Pelican said. "You don't think about it then, but now you look back and are thankful for all those moments and chances to get better and create chemistry with this team that led to a state championship."