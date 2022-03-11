State hoops: A quick look at Saturday's state championship finals at PBA

Six more champions will be crowned Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. All games will be televised by Nebraska Public Media.

BOYS

A: No. 2 Bellevue West (25-2) vs. No. 3 Millard North (25-2), 6 p.m. — The same two teams will play for the Class A state championship for the third year in a row, but with many new faces. Creighton recruit Jasen Green provides a physical post presence that almost no team can match, with the exception of Bellevue West. Division I prospects William Kyle and Jacob Arop will try to slow down Green, while guard Josiah Dotzler sets the offense into motion. An exciting pace of play and high-scoring matchup seems likely as these two foes meet again.

C-1: No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (26-1) vs. No. 4 Auburn (25-3), 11 a.m. — Fresh off a record-breaking 43-point performance in the state semifinals, Ashland-Greenwood's Cale Jacobsen will look to make history again. A win would give the Bluejays their first-ever state championship since Ashland and Greenwood's individual wins in the 1920s. On the other side, Auburn is seeking a fourth consecutive state championship thanks to excellent coaching from Jim Weeks. The Bulldogs know how to win in March, but can they slow down Ashland-Greenwood's offense?

D-2: No. 2 St. Mary's (26-2) vs. No. 4 Parkview Christian (20-6), 8 pm. — After a runner-up finish in the D-2 title game last year, Parkview Christian will again play for the first state championship in school history. The Patriots knocked off last year's champion, Falls City SH, in the semifinals and feature a high-scoring offense. St. Mary's can match it step for step, though, thanks to its 19-ppg scorer, Aidan Hedstrom, and a well-rounded team that has only lost to Class C-2 opponents this season.

GIRLS

B: No. 1 Elkhorn North (25-1) vs. No. 2 Omaha Skutt (24-1), 1 p.m. — If Saturday's rubber match is anything like the subdistrict final, then we're in store for a special game. The Wolves won the previous meeting on Britt Prince's buzzer-beating shot. Prince, a sophomore, is piecing together one of the best starts to a prep career ever (She went over 1,000 career points midway through the season). On the other side is Peyton McCabe. The Omaha Skutt sophomore and Drake recruit is having a breakout sophomore season. The SkyHawks have several other scoring options, too.

C-2: No. 1 Hastings SC (25-2) vs. No. 2 Bridgeport (26-1), 4 p.m. — Hastings St. Cecilia is appearing in its fourth straight state final and 12th overall. For Bridgeport, this is a first. The Bulldogs have the state's best 1-2 punch in sisters Olivia (19.8 ppg) and Ruthie (19.8 ppg) Loomis-Goltl, and now they get a chance to show it on TV. St. Cecilia's seniors, led by point guard Bailey Kissinger, are looking for a third state title in four years.

D-1: No. 3 Humphrey/LHF (21-6) vs. No. 4 Shelton (27-1), 9 a.m. — Shelton has become one of the state's tournament's best stories as Bulldogs compete in their first state tournament. Junior Makenna Willis had a big semifinal for her team. Shelton will have to find a way to keep Addison Schneider from having a monster game. The Humphrey/LHF 6-foot-1 senior entered state averaging 18 points and 14 rebounds per game, and her strong play has continued in Lincoln.

