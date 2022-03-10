State hoops: A quick look at Friday's state championship finals at PBA

All finals will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and will be televised by Nebraska Public Media.

BOYS

B: No. 1 Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (21-4), 1 p.m. — These two conference rivals have played three times already this season: the first matchup was a close Skutt win, the second a Skutt blowout win and the third a Roncalli upset victory. What happens in the fourth meeting is anybody's guess. Both teams have a trio of players averaging 10 or more points per game this season, so expect a high-scoring and exciting final.

C-2: No. 1 Humphrey/LHF (27-1) vs. No. 6 Grand Island CC (24-3), 4 p.m. — The C-2 final is guaranteed to produce a back-to-back state champion, with Humphrey/LHF jumping up a class from D-1 last season. Both teams have excellent forwards who can score in a variety of ways, and Humphrey/LHF's senior duo of Jason and Jacob Sjuts are seeking a third state title in four seasons. Grand Island CC's 6-foot-8 forward Gil Jengmer and the 6-3 Isaac Herbek and Marcus Lowry will challenge them all over the court.

D-1: No. 1 North Platte St. Pat's (25-2) vs. No. 3 Loomis (24-4), 9 a.m. — North Platte St. Pat's has won 22 straight games since its early-season losses to C-1 opposition and has one of the best scorers in the state, senior guard Jack Heiss, on its roster. Loomis hasn't been as dominant, but leading scorer Quinn Johnson is the state's all-time three-point leader. North Platte St. Pat's is seeking its first state championship since 1928; a Loomis win would be the school's third state title but first since 2004.

GIRLS

A: No. 3 Fremont (26-2) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (21-5), 6 p.m. — These were the two hottest teams in the state late in the year, and if they each play like they have in the first two rounds, we're in for a great game. Fremont beat Southwest twice during the regular season, rolling 69-42 in the HAC Tournament semifinals before Southwest took Fremont to the wire in January (Fremont won 49-45). Fremont will want to speed up the pace, especially against an athletic Southwest team that can lock down teams in the half-court better than most teams.

C-1: No. 2 North Bend Central (26-2) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran (24-3), 11 a.m. — Experience could play a big factor here. North Bend Central is playing for its third straight state title and Lincoln Lutheran is making its first-ever appearance in a state final. That said, the Warriors have several players who have played in a state volleyball final or two, so that could help. Lutheran's defense has been stingy all season, but the Emanuel sisters (Kaitlyn and Sydney) present a test the Warriors have not seen in two seasons at the tournament.

D-2: No. 1 Falls City SH (26-3) vs. No. 2 Humphrey SF (25-3), 8 p.m. — How about a rematch of last year's state final won by Humphrey St. Francis to close the night? Even though they had to replace Allison Weidner, the Flyers haven't missed a beat, winning games with great scoring balance. The Irish are looking for their seventh state title and first since 2018. Senior Erison Vonderschmidt is one of the top lower-class players in the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0