Ogallala bounced back from Friday's semifinal loss to defeat Omaha Concordia 72-63 in the Class C-1 state tournament third-place game Saturday.
Harrison Caskey led Ogallala with 26 points, and Caden Rezac added 20 at Lincoln Southeast.
Cedar Catholic 57, Tri County 48: Nolan Becker scored 23 points and Jaxson Bernecker added 20 to key the Trojans in the C-2 game at Southeast.
Carter Siems scored 22 for Tri County.
Dundy Co.-Stratton 67, Maywood-Hayes Center 58: Jackson Kerchal scored 26 points, Alex Englot had 18 and the Tigers pulled away to win the D-1 game at Southeast.
Hayden Farr scored 15 points to lead Maywood-HC.
S-E-M 62, Shelton 60: S-E-M prevailed in the closest game of the day at Southeast.
S-E-M's Jace Rosentreader erupted for 27 points, and Kellen Eggleston added 14.
Riley Bombeck scored 22 points to lead Shelton.
