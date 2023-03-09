Journal Star reporters empty the notebook after 12 first-round games Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center.

CLASS B

Value of experience: Crete coach Tony Siske is no stranger to Lincoln, having won state titles at Scottsbluff and Norfolk before taking the Crete job three seasons ago.

Siske has steadily built the program into a winner, culminating in this year's state tournament appearance and first victory at state in 16 years.

So he knew the message his team needed to hear as they prepared for Thursday's game against Elkhorn.

"I think they felt a little pressure to get to this point," Siske said of his squad, which started the year 17-2 before losing four games in a row and then beating Waverly in a district title game to make it to Lincoln.

"As soon as we got here I told them, 'Guys, the pressure's off. We can just go play.' And we got back to just being us."

Crete certainly looked comfortable. The Cardinals didn't trail for the game's final 27 minutes Thursday.

Looking for respect: Garrett Ivey wasn't shy.

York has been disrespected all year, the senior guard said, and now the Dukes are out to rectify that.

"We've kind of had that fire the whole time. But it definitely was a big deal today," Ivey said. "No one ever has us ranked high. We feel like everyone is always getting love except for us.

"We have one of the most talented teams in Class B, and we're not getting enough love, and I think we deserve it, and we showed it today, and we're going to show it again tomorrow."

CLASS C-2

Building block in the valley: Elkhorn Valley made its first state tournament appearance Thursday. With six juniors likely to return next season and graduating just three seniors, a 59-50 exit to Cedar Catholic is something to hang their hat on. The Falcons finished the season 23-3 which included a 65-60 loss to Cedar Catholic in the regular season. Elkhorn Valley's only other loss came to C-2 state qualifier Norfolk Catholic 42-40 early in the season.

Smooth shooter: Austin Adleung only got one shot the entire game for Amherst in their win against Norfolk Catholic.

Adelung, a 10 point per game scorer, drained the three-pointer right in front of the Broncos' bench to open the extra period. It was the game-deciding shot.

"He's the best shooter down here in Lincoln, no doubt in my mind," Rippen said of his junior guard. "I'll put him up against anybody."

New heights: Tri County had not been to a state semifinal since 1988. That was until the Trojans booked their place in one Friday with a win over Doniphan-Trumbull.

"I don't know if it has sunk in yet," coach Jeremy Siems said. "I couldn't be more of the kids. I knew when we started the season they were capable. It was just a matter of going out there and getting it done."

CLASS D-2

Comeback kid: Creyton Line wasn't going to miss S-E-M's first state tournament game since 2007. Line, batting injuries all season, made his season debut in a Class D-2 first-round game against Osceola on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

And, naturally, it was the senior Line sealing the Mustangs' first tournament win since 1976. He made five free throws in the final two minutes of the game to thwart any chances of a comeback by the No. 2-rated Bulldogs.

Making the moment even more touching is Line's father, Darby, had a front-row seat as S-E-M's head coach.