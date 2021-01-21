State basketball tournaments will stay in Lincoln under new format following NSAA vote

Paper-plate Auburn fans fill the seats behind the Ogallala bench during the Class C-1 boys state championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 14, 2020.
Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Journal Star
The road to a state basketball championship will still end in Lincoln this year.
The Nebraska Schools Activities Association board of directors on Thursday voted 8-0 to keep the entire boys and girls state tournaments in Lincoln during a year of changes and alterations due to the COVID-19 pandemic..
Each tournament will be played out over five days instead of three. The NSAA said it will release more format details in the coming weeks.
There had been discussions about splitting state tournament games between cities and/or playing fewer rounds in Lincoln.
Check back later for updates to this story.
