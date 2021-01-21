State basketball tournaments will stay in Lincoln under new five-day format following NSAA vote

Flexibility is a key word these days in almost every aspect of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nebraska School Activities Association is glad and somewhat relieved that officials at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln Public Schools bent over backward to keep the girls and boys state high school basketball tournaments in Lincoln after learning late last week that one of the main facilities, the Devaney Sports Center, would not be available for either week in March because of Nebraska volleyball.
The NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 at its meeting Thursday to make the 2021 tournaments five-day events with the girls tournament March 2-6 and the boys March 9-13. PBA will be used all 10 days during that span, while LPS gyms will have first-round games on the first two days of each tournament and the third-place contests on Friday and Saturday.
“We’re very pleased that they could handle what we needed them to handle, and they’ve always been great partners to work with,” NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said. “They definitely came through for us.”
To ensure all semifinals are played at PBA, “it’s (the tournament) going to take a little longer, but it’s best for the kids and the coaches, and I think they’ll appreciate that,” Bellar added.
Class A first-round games will be on Tuesday of each week at PBA with two Class B first-round games on Tuesday and two more Wednesday at PBA.
Due to the current Lancaster County health directive that caps capacity at 50%, all games will be single-session, and the facility will be cleared after each contest.
All of the C-1 first-round games will be at PBA on Wednesday with the C-2, D-1 and D-2 first-round contests spread around the LPS high schools.
All semifinals will be at PBA with C-2, D-1 and D-2 going on Thursday and A, B and C-1 on Friday. The third-place games for C-2, D-1, D-2 will be Friday and the C-1 third-place contest Saturday.
All six championship games will be at PBA as originally scheduled on Saturday.
It’s the outcome that board member Jon Cerny, superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie, was hoping for. His school is part of BRLD, which is the two-time defending Class C-2 boys state basketball champion.
“People from my district are going to be really happy with what happened today in this meeting,” Cerny said. “They like the Pinnacle Bank facility.”
It was a decision that Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Jeff Maul also supported.
“We thank all of our partners for their ongoing collaboration, conversations and commitment to keeping the tournaments entirely in Lincoln,” Maul said in a news release. “We are confident the adjustment to a five-day schedule for each tournament is the best course of action and we applaud this decision by the NSAA.”
The NSAA did look at other options, such as moving the tournament to Omaha or combining facilities in both Lincoln and Omaha on a one-year basis. NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver said the CHI Health Center, the Creighton men’s basketball home facility, was only available for Monday and Tuesday of the boys tournament. They were willing to host boys state tournament games a week later.
College volleyball put both Omaha’s Baxter Arena and Creighton women’s facility, Sokol Arena, off limits the weekend of the girls tournament. Omaha Lancers hockey is scheduled at Ralston Arena both weekends of state basketball.
“They (CHI Health Center) were accommodating to the fact that they would let us in there, but we would’ve had to change dates and that just didn’t work for us,” Bellar said.
The state high school swim meet will remain at the Devaney Sports Center on Feb. 25-27. Spectators will be allowed into the diving portion of the meet on Feb. 25, but fans will be prohibited from the swimming on Friday and Saturday because of the large number of swimmers in the meet and social distancing guidelines.
Saturday’s competition will be divided into two sessions.