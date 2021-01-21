State basketball tournaments will stay in Lincoln under new five-day format following NSAA vote

Class A first-round games will be on Tuesday of each week at PBA with two Class B first-round games on Tuesday and two more Wednesday at PBA.

Due to the current Lancaster County health directive that caps capacity at 50%, all games will be single-session, and the facility will be cleared after each contest.

All of the C-1 first-round games will be at PBA on Wednesday with the C-2, D-1 and D-2 first-round contests spread around the LPS high schools.

All semifinals will be at PBA with C-2, D-1 and D-2 going on Thursday and A, B and C-1 on Friday. The third-place games for C-2, D-1, D-2 will be Friday and the C-1 third-place contest Saturday.

All six championship games will be at PBA as originally scheduled on Saturday.

It’s the outcome that board member Jon Cerny, superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie, was hoping for. His school is part of BRLD, which is the two-time defending Class C-2 boys state basketball champion.

“People from my district are going to be really happy with what happened today in this meeting,” Cerny said. “They like the Pinnacle Bank facility.”

It was a decision that Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Jeff Maul also supported.