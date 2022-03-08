State basketball: The semifinals are set. Here are the six Wednesday matchups that stand out

Forty-eight games are in the books, and the state semifinals are set. We'll see 12 of them Wednesday — six at Pinnacle Bank Arena and six at the Devaney Sports Center.

Here are a few matchups to watch.

BOYS

B: No. 1 Omaha Skutt (23-1) vs. No. 5 Platteview (21-6), 1:30 p.m., PBA — This could be must-see basketball if you like scoring. James Gninefou, Jake Brack and the high-flying SkyHawk offense routinely score 60-plus points per game, and Platteview guard Connor Millikan is the state's scoring leader. Millikan dropped 35 points in Platteview's opening-round win over Bennington, a feat he may need to replicate again.

B: No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (20-4) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (17-5), 3:15 p.m., PBA — Roncalli is the only team to take down top-rated Omaha Skutt all season, and a Crimson Pride win could set up an incredible Class B final. On the other side, Beatrice continued its state tournament magic with a last-minute win against Scottsbluff that keeps the defending state champion on track to win back-to-back titles.

C-2: No. 1 Humphrey/LHF (26-1) vs. No. 5 Norfolk Catholic (22-4), 1:30 p.m., Devaney Center — All season long, Humphrey/LHF has been determined to win back-to-back state titles, with no opponent holding the Bulldogs below 47 points. That changed when they met Norfolk Catholic in the subdistrict final, a hard-fought 39-36 Knight win. The rematch should be just as good with even bigger stakes to play for.

GIRLS

A: No. 1 Millard South (27-0) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (20-5), 6 p.m., PBA — Great styles matchup here as Millard South tries to ratchet up the pace while Southwest looks to limit possessions and rely on defense. But as the Silver Hawks showed Monday in a win against Omaha Central, they have two capable scorers in sophomore point guard Kennadi Williams and senior post Freddie Wallace.

A: No. 2 Lincoln High (22-2) vs. No. 3 Fremont (25-2), 7:45 p.m., PBA — This is a rematch of one of the wildest games of the regular season, when the Links rallied from down 20 points in the third quarter to stun the Tigers 68-64 in Fremont. This could be track meet, just how Fremont wants it, but Lincoln High plays great defense. Fremont is on a mission, and it would like nothing more than to avenge the earlier loss.

C-1: No. 1 Grand Island CC (21-5) vs. No. 2 North Bend Central (25-2), 10:45 a.m., PBA — GICC was one of two teams to beat the Tigers during the regular season, winning 45-37 in the Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney. The Crusaders, who have three starters at 6-foot-1 or taller, created a lot of trouble for NBC with their height. Can they do it again, or will the Emanuel sisters, Kaitlyn and Sydney, lead the Tigers to an eighth straight tournament win?

