State basketball: The semifinals are rolling. Here are 6 worth watching Thursday

Twelve semifinals are in the books. Here come 12 more. We've rounded up the games you want to have eyes on, one way or another.

BOYS

A: No. 2 Bellevue West (24-2) vs. No. 6 Creighton Prep (18-7), 7:45 p.m., PBA — This is a rematch from last year's Class A semifinals where the two teams combined for an unforgettable 95-94 thriller in triple overtime. If this season's matchup is anywhere near as good, fans will be in for a treat. After shocking No. 1 Omaha Westside, can Creighton Prep pull off another upset against a title favorite? The Junior Jays and Gretna are the only thing standing in the way of Millard North-Bellevue West for the third year in a row.

C-1: No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (25-1) vs. No. 2 Kearney Catholic (26-1), 10:45 a.m., PBA — The top two teams in the C-1 ratings have been neck-and-neck all season, with their only losses coming to the top two teams in Class B. It's a shame that they'll meet in the semifinals rather than the championship round, but it's a must-see contest either way. Ashland-Greenwood's Cale Jacobsen and Kearney Catholic's Brett Mahony are two of the top scorers in the state.

D-2: No. 1 Falls City SH (23-5) vs. No. 4 Parkview Christian (19-6), 7:45 p.m., Devaney — A rematch of last year's D-2 championship game, Parkview Christian is trying to avoid having its season ended by Falls City SH for the third year in a row. The Irish have won three of the last four D-2 state titles, while a win for Parkview Christian could put the Patriots in position for the first state championship in school history.

GIRLS

B: No. 1 Elkhorn North (24-1) vs. No. 3 Norris (21-4), 1:30 p.m., PBA — For the second straight year, Norris and Elkhorn North will be playing each other three times in a season, so they know each other quite well. The defending champion Wolves beat Norris for the state title last year, coasted against Norris in the EMC Tournament final this season, but the regular-season meeting two weeks later was a much closer Wolves victory. The thinking is Elkhorn North and Omaha Skutt are on a collision course for the final, but Norris has the length to cause issues for the Wolves' offense.

C-2: No. 1 Hastings SC (24-2) vs. No. 5 Crofton (23-4), 1:30 p.m., Devaney — For the seventh time since 2013, St. Cecilia and Crofton will be meeting at state, and between them, they have 15 state championships, including the past three C-2 crowns. Crofton reached the semifinals after knocking off No. 4 Ponca 41-38 on Tuesday. Both teams have a lot of players with state experience, so the stage won't be too big for them.

C-2: No. 2 Bridgeport (25-1) vs. No. 6 Oakland-Craig (19-7), 3:45 p.m., Devaney — Both teams have duos worth the price of admission. Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl are Division I recruits and form one of the best guard-post combos in the state, regardless of class. Chaney and Sadie Nelson, who had big games in Tuesday's win against Guardian Angels Central Catholic, are a great backcourt combination. Neither team has ever reached a state final.

