State basketball games will continue in Lincoln; NSAA speech events postponed

The boys state basketball tournament is still on schedule to finish Friday and Saturday in Lincoln, but the Nebraska School Activities Association is postponing the district and state speech competitions indefinitely, NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said Friday morning.

After attending Governor Pete Rickett’s press conference concerning the ongoing coronavirus pandemic earlier in the day, Bellar announced that the district speech competitions across the state beginning Saturday and continuing Monday and Tuesday as well as the state event March 26-27 at Nebraska-Kearney are being put on hold.

“We’re going to try to do everything we can to try to go on with it (the speech competitions),” Bellar said. “When, I don’t know for sure.”

The state basketball tournament will go on as scheduled, at least for now. The possible community spread of the coronavirus prompted the NSAA to limit admission to the state tournament games to immediate family of players and coaches only.

“What I heard from the Governor (and state officials) was until there’s a confirmed case that they can’t track, that we’ll be able to carry on in small groups, so we’re going to continue,” Bellar said.