Star-studded Class A field, Parkview Christian-Falls City SH highlight Friday's semifinal matchups
Parkview Christian vs. Loomis, 3.12

Parkview Christian's Anthony Goehring (22) (left) makes his way down the court during a Class D-2 boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lincoln East High School. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Class A: No. 3 Bellevue West (22-3) vs. No. 6 Omaha Westside (19-6), 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena: It doesn’t get any better than the point guard matchup between Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn and Westside’s Jadin Booth. Should be uptempo and high-scoring.

No. 2 Millard North (23-4) vs. No. 5 Omaha South (20-5), 8:45 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena: The defending champion Packers finally get their shot at an ultra-talented Millard North squad.

Class B: No. 1 Omaha Skutt (24-0) vs. No. 4 Mount Michael (22-5), 2 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena: Skutt took out Mount Michael by 20 in the season opener. Expect a much closer contest this time.

Class C-1: No. 1 Auburn (27-0) vs. No. 4 Lincoln Christian (22-4), 10:45 a.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena: LCS was the preseason No. 1 team a year ago when Auburn won state. The Crusaders would love nothing better than to deny the Bulldogs a second straight title.

Class C-2: No. 1 BRLD (27-0) vs. No. 4 Sutton (24-2), 8:45 p.m. Devaney Sports Center: BRLD has won 50 straight, including a comfortable first round win over Doniphan-Trumbull, while Sutton needed a late charge to get past Southern Nebraska Conference rival Centennial.

Class D-2: No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (27-1) vs. No. 4 Parkview Christian (20-7), 3:45 p.m. Devaney Sports Center: Sacred Heart needed everything it had to get past a Johnson-Brock team determined to defend its title. The Irish should expect a similar effort from a Patriot team that was impressive in the first round win over Loomis.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

