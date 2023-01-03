spt/010423/prep glance/rs/nh_merged

Five of six players scored in double digits for Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian as the Patriots took a 66-52 boys basketball win over the Crusaders at Lincoln Christian.

The Patriots led 18-17 after a quarter of play before the Parkview Christian put the clamps on the Crusaders in the second quarter, turning the tide with a 17-8 run.

Terance Pittman led Parkview Christian with 16 points and Viktar Kachalouski added 14. Keyan Simonson netted 13 and Maurice Reide poured in 11. Brayden Ulrich also had 10 for Parkview Christian.

Luke Hovendick had a game-high 19 points for Lincoln Christian. CJ Cuciti added 15 for the Crusaders.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 76, Omaha Burke 31: The Class A No. 2 Links posted 47 points in the first half and finished with five in double figures. Dyvine Harris and Nyawarga Jock led Lincoln High with 16 points each and combined to hit six three-pointers. Jock finished with four behind the arc.

Lincoln Christian 38, Parkview 23: C-1 No. 5 Lincoln Christian took an early 8-1 run over D-2 No. 8 Parkview Christian on Tuesday after the first quarter and kept the newly ranked Patriots at bay. Mattea Kassebaum led Lincoln Christian with 10 points. Maria Pastrelo poured in nine for Parkview Christian.

Wahoo 37, Lincoln Lutheran 27: An early lead for C-1 No. 6 Wahoo proved vital. Lincoln Lutheran kept it close, but could not overcome a 21-12 first-half deficit. Wahoo got a game-high 15 points from Sammy Leu, while Erika Young led Lincoln Lutheran with 10.