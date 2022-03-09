Spicka steps down as Pius X hoops coach to become associate AD; Reeder steps down as Waverly basketball coach

Brian Spicka will no longer be patrolling the Lincoln Pius X sideline for the school's boys basketball team, but he'll still be a key part of Thunderbolt athletics.

Pius X announced on Wednesday that Spicka will become the school's Assistant Activities Director, replacing longtime school legend Jake Moore, who is becoming Omaha Marian's varsity volleyball coach.

Spicka helped coach the Pius X basketball team for 23 years and had been the school's varsity coach since 2016. The Thunderbolts qualified for the state tournament five times during that period, including a Class B state title in 2019 and appearances at the Class A state tournament in each of the last two seasons.

"It has been a privilege to work with the alumni, administration, coaches, parents, and most importantly the amazing group of young men in our program over that time," Spicka said in a release. "I take with me great memories, lifelong friendships, and pride in success that we had over that time."

The next boys basketball coach at Pius X will be Adam Brill, a former member of the Thunderbolts' 2004 championship team. Brill spent team as a head coach at both Norris and Fairbury before taking an assistant coaching role at Pius X for the past four seasons. Now, he'll be tasked with continuing the Thunderbolts' basketball success.

"I’ve been lucky to have Brian as a coach and a mentor,” Brill said. “More importantly, he’s one of my closest friends. He’s had a tremendous influence on my life. Under his leadership, the basketball program continued to excel on and off the court. I look forward to the challenge of continuing that growth working with our administration, student athletes, parents and alumni."

After leading Waverly to back-to-back state tournament appearances for the first time in 50 years, Ryan Reeder is stepping down from his position as Waverly's boys basketball coach.

Reeder announced his decision Wednesday morning after eight years with the program. Reeder previously was an assistant coach at Lincoln Southwest before leading the Waverly girls program for two years and the boys team for the previous six seasons.

He plans to continue in his role as Nebraska Supreme's director of basketball operations. Supreme featured a top-20 nationally ranked AAU team over the summer, and Reeder continues to have big goals for one of the state's top club basketball programs.

"Viking family, I want to publicly thank you for the support in the last eight years I have been at Waverly as a head basketball coach," Reeder said in his announcement. "The family culture we have as an athletic department in Waverly made this decision very difficult."

