The special season for the Lincoln North Star boys basketball just keeps going, this time with a 61-55 win against No. 7 Lincoln Pius X on Friday.

A third straight win makes the Gators 13-5 and comes after winning nine games all of last season. And that’s a third win against a team that’s ranked in the top 10.

“We felt like we were going to have a pretty good team,” North Star first-year coach Lee Steinbrook said. “I don’t know if anyone else did. Our expectation was that we were going to be in a lot of games like this, so we’ve been focused all year on being able to handle and win close games, because we knew in a 23-game regular season we were probably going to have 12 to 14 of them.”

This one felt good because it came in front of a packed gym at Pius X, and against a Thunderbolt team that beat North Star by 25 points last season. Pius X (13-6) had won six straight.

“Games like that in packed gyms, they’re always fun to play in,” North Star senior center Brennon Clemmons said. “Your mind is going, and your heart is racing. You just try to keep your composure. We tried to play smart, and came out with the win.”

Senior forward Antallah Sandlin’el led the Gators with 21 points. Clemmons was part of a showdown inside the paint with Pius X 6-foot-9 center Treyson Anderson. Clemmons had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Anderson only had four points in the first half, but finished with 14.

With a 10-1 surge in the second quarter, North Star took a 22-10 lead, with all of the Gators’ points coming inside the paint or on drives to the hoop.

Before the game opened up in the second half, North Star had given itself a chance to win with its defense.

“We locked up defensively, and I was so proud of them for that,” Steinbrook said. “And we shared the ball better on offense.”

North Star led 24-14 at halftime. After a slow start, something like the NBA All-Star game broke out in the third quarter. The teams combined for 48 points and six three-pointers, matching each other big shot for big shot.

Then in the fourth quarter, junior guard Drew Drake nearly shot the Bolts into the lead when he made three three-pointers — one after another. Drake led the Bolts with 17 points off the bench. Adam Searcey scored 13.

But Pius X never got closer than four points in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter. In the final two minutes, North Star made six free throws and got two big blocks from Clemmons.

“Our guys are learning how to take care of the ball, and not get rattled,” Steinbrook said. “We’ve been in so many of these. We’re learning when teams press us when is the right time to attack and take the layups, and when is the right time to pull it up and run a little clock. And we’re getting a little better at making our free throws.”