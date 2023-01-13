Southwest wins in overtime on buzzer-beater three-pointer

Rylan Smith had a couple of firsts as a high school basketball player on Friday.

First, the Lincoln Southwest senior guard made his first game-winning buzzer-beater shot, with his three-pointer from the wing giving Southwest a 67-66 overtime win against No. 8 Lincoln North Star at the North Star gym.

Second, Smith briefly ran up a few rows into the bleachers to celebrate with the crowd, and then his teammates. Big shot and big emotions, with the Southwest students also briefly rushing the court to cap an awesome city game.

“I was just excited,” Smith said of stepping into the crowd. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs. It was just crazy.”

For the North Star supporters and players there was a massive swing of emotions in the final 10 seconds of overtime. With the game tied at 64, Brennon Clemmons made the go-ahead basket with a turnaround jump shot from 15 feet to put the Gators up 66-64 with 8 seconds left.

Then Southwest quickly inbounded the ball, pushed the ball up court, and Smith hit the winning three.

“I saw they made it, and Coach (Alex Bahe) said if they made it we got to go,” Smith said. “So we got the ball out and I just tried to make a play for my team. The ball went in.”

Bahe was just glad the Silver Hawks gave themselves to get a winning shot.

“What I was most proud of is that we talked if they scored we were going to inbound and go and run what we call fire, and we did it,” Bahe sad. “That ball happened to be in this hands. I know it banked in, but you just go to put yourself in position to make that shot and we collectively did so by not pouting and slowing down. We just played.”

After trailing by nine points to start the fourth quarter, Southwest rallied with a 23-point fourth quarter. Chuck Love’s three-pointer at the key with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter was the shot that forced overtime.

This was the second time in about one week that Southwest (7-4) made a comeback to win, after also doing so in a 78-76 win against Lincoln Southeast last week.

“That’s our second comeback in a week,” Smith said. “We didn’t play our best, but we gave ourselves a chance to win and we pulled it off.”

Love led the Silver Hawks (7-4) with 19 points and four three-pointers. Smith’s 16 points all came after halftime. Braden Frager and Karter Chamberlain added 10 points apiece in the win.

It took everything Southwest had to overcome that great showing by the Gators’ two 6-foot-8 forwards. Clemmons scored 24 points and had 16 rebounds. Antallah Sandlin’el added 18 points for North Star (7-4).

“It was just kind of a heavyweight fight there for the last quarter there and overtime,” Bahe said. “I thought (Clemmons) played as good as I’ve seen him play.”