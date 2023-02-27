Lincoln Southwest started it.

Lincoln East finished it.

The Class A No. 6-ranked Spartans took an early haymaker from Southwest in the A-5 district final, falling behind 8-0 less than two minutes into the game after the Silver Hawks emphatically blocked East's first shot attempt of the game and hit back-to-back threes in the opening minute.

But at the end, it was East doing the celebrating after a 76-72 victory in front of a standing-room-only crowd of more than 2,600 in the Spartans' gym that sent East to next week's Class A state tournament.

"Our kids stayed composed throughout the course of the game," East coach Jeff Campbell said. "We have a lot of seniors, and it means a lot to them; it means a lot to everybody. They've been through the process the last four years. Some of them were on the team two years ago when we went to state. So I think their maturity level just stepped up when we needed it."

A line of fans stretched well out the doors at East more than 30 minutes before tipoff. They were treated to a show by a pair of high-octane offenses that combined to put eight players in double figures.

The Silver Hawks (15-10) led by eight at three separate points in the first half. The last came at 30-22 with 4:53 left in the second quarter.

But East cut that deficit in half by halftime. Less than a minute into the third quarter, the Spartans had the lead with five straight points out of the locker room.

The Spartans kept Southwest close in the second thanks largely to forward Christian Melessa, who scored nine points in the period. Melessa finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, going 9-for-10 at the free-throw line and pulling down seven offensive boards.

Southwest led 45-44 midway through the third period when East scored eight of the next 10 points. It was the start of a 24-11 stretch by the Spartans spanning the third and fourth periods that gave the hosts a 70-59 lead with 1:42 left.

"The third quarter killed us. And credit to them, they came out and really defended well, and stayed confident, and their guys that have been clutch for them all year made some clutch plays, Southwest coach Alex Bahe said.

"When things go well, we've got a lot of firepower offensively. But this team never quite got to be the half-court offensive team that I think we needed to be. I felt like what happened there was, the second half turned into more of a half-court game, and when they made it a half court game we just didn't execute very well."

East went 14-for-15 at the free throw line in the game's final four minutes, and the Spartans needed nearly all of those points.

Southwest scored 13 points in the last 1:26 to push East to the edge. Down 74-69, the Silver Hawks' Karter Chamberlain hit the first of two free throws and intentionally missed the second, with a perfect bounce to Rylan Smith. Smith drilled a three to make it 74-72 with 6.1 seconds to go.

East was able to get the ball inbounds, and a pair of free throws from Carter Mick with 5.1 left iced the game.

Smith, Southwest's all-time leading scorer, led the Silver Hawks with 19 points. Chuck Love, who might well take down Smith's mark in the next couple years, added 18 points. Braden Frager had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Bhan Buom scored 10 points off the bench for Southwest, and Lukas Hlms had nine points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Mick poured in 24 points for East, scoring 15 in the second half. Jared Townsley had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Carter Tempelmeyer finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

"This was one of our most fun games, one of our most packed houses, and we wanted it a lot," Melessa said. "I don't know about the other guys, but I was just ready to go."

