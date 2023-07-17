Bellevue West | 6-3 | Sr. | PPG: 16.5 | RPG: 4.1

College: Creighton

Summary: There was only one choice for this year's Super-State captain. The silky-smooth floor general, a key cog in four straight Bellevue West seasons that ended with state championship appearances, Dotzler is the only known senior in this crop of Nebraska basketball players who will be a scholarship player at a power conference program next season. When Bellevue West needed him to score, he scored. When the T-Birds a rebound, oftentimes it was Dotzler grabbing the ball. And when it was time to close a game out — something Bellevue West didn't need much of in a season during which just one game was decided by single digits — everyone in the gym knew who was getting the ball. And every time, Dotzler delivered.

Coach speak: "He’s so competitive that I think sometimes when he was younger, his competitiveness came off as sometimes to his teammates as a little abrasive, or whatever. As it does with a lot of guys that have that extra competitive gear. I think as he matured and grew in his leadership, he became much more encouraging to his teammates. Even if things weren’t going well for him. And that’s the test of a leader." -- Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard

Run it back: "You always want to go out a winner; everyone does. And for me to finish my career like this, I couldn't ask for anything more. Especially doing it with my family — my coaches and my brothers here." -- Dotzler