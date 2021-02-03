Southeast's Hogan shows resiliency with strong performances coming off setbacks

In the next two games, Hogan came back with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 30-point win over Lincoln North Star and 26 points and 10 boards in a victory against Kearney.

More recently, Hogan was limited to 11 and 19 points, respectively, in setbacks to Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln East, only to go off for 31 points in a win over Omaha North on Saturday, a game in which Hogan also had 10 rebounds and three assists, and sank 15 of 16 free throws.

“I’ve had some up-and-down games; it’s just going to happen some nights that the shots just aren’t going to fall,” Hogan said. “I just need to stay locked in, keep working and try to help my team in other areas if I’m not scoring.”

Hogan’s offensive statistics have improved across the board from a year ago, averaging 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and two assists per game as both an inside and outside threat who’s as comfortable knocking down three-pointers as he is driving to the basket and finishing or posting up inside.

His hard work on ballhandling and outside shooting has paid off, two areas he focused on at home last spring in the driveway when the COVID-19 lockdowns had gyms in Lincoln closed.