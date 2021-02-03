Southeast's Hogan shows resiliency with strong performances coming off setbacks

It hasn’t always been a smooth ride for Ajantae Hogan this boys basketball season as defenses key on him, but when things do take a dip for the 6-foot-5 Lincoln Southeast senior all-city performer, he always seems to come back stronger.
The pattern began on opening weekend for the Knights when they lost to Lincoln Southwest, and then followed up with a 69-45 win over then-Class A No. 5 Omaha Westside on the road the next day, a game in which Hogan scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
“Ajantae is a man of few words, and he texted me that night after the Southwest game and he’s like, 'Coach, I’ve got your back, we’re going to bounce back,'" said first-year Southeast coach Joey Werning. “We had just lost my first game (as head coach) to our rival with a top-five team in the state the next day, but sure enough, Ajantae and the rest of them bounced back.
“For me, that set the tone for our relationship the rest of the season. I think he’s one of the best players in the state, and he’s responded every time he’s been challenged this season.”
Hogan propelled Southeast (8-5) to the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final with 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the three-point arc. Lincoln Pius X, however, limited Hogan to just three points in the championship game, which the Thunderbolts won 62-44 to begin January.
In the next two games, Hogan came back with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 30-point win over Lincoln North Star and 26 points and 10 boards in a victory against Kearney.
More recently, Hogan was limited to 11 and 19 points, respectively, in setbacks to Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln East, only to go off for 31 points in a win over Omaha North on Saturday, a game in which Hogan also had 10 rebounds and three assists, and sank 15 of 16 free throws.
“I’ve had some up-and-down games; it’s just going to happen some nights that the shots just aren’t going to fall,” Hogan said. “I just need to stay locked in, keep working and try to help my team in other areas if I’m not scoring.”
Hogan’s offensive statistics have improved across the board from a year ago, averaging 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and two assists per game as both an inside and outside threat who’s as comfortable knocking down three-pointers as he is driving to the basket and finishing or posting up inside.
His hard work on ballhandling and outside shooting has paid off, two areas he focused on at home last spring in the driveway when the COVID-19 lockdowns had gyms in Lincoln closed.
Hogan is making stronger, more assertive drives in traffic to the basket this season and is shooting 36% from beyond the arc (17-of-47), making it harder to play off him to guard against his quick first step.
But with senior Nebraska walk-on football prospect Taveon Thompson sidelined this season with a shoulder injury, Hogan has additional defensive duties inside the lane with his explosive jumping ability and quick hands as a rim protector and clogging up passing lanes in the half-court.
“I feel like my defense is the area of my game that’s improved the most,” said Hogan, a Division I college prospect who says he may go the junior college route if the right offer doesn’t come through this spring. “I’ve worked on being in better defensive position, getting in gaps and being quicker on help-side defense so I can block or contest shots or maybe get a lane steal here or there.”
Hogan is surrounded by standout football players as basketball teammates, like junior Super-State linebacker Jake Appleget, senior Super-State cornerback and NU walk-on recruit Derek Branch and a pair of all-city performers in senior quarterback McGinness Schneider and senior tight end/defensive end Barrett France.
