Southeast’s young core challenges, but veterans Smith, Hunzeker lead Southwest to 57-45 win

“That’s kind of what rivalry games look like at the beginning of the year,” said Bahe of the offensive difficulties after the first quarter.

Southeast sophomore Taye Moore began adding to his team-high 15 points as junior Wade Voss also chipped in nine points to lead the Knight effort, but the first-year varsity starters still lacked the big-game experience of Lincoln Southwest.

Senior Ben Hunzeker scored all 10 of his points in the first half and sophomore Bhan Buom also added 10 points off the bench as junior Rylan Smith stole the show overall. Smith has been Southwest’s leading scorer throughout the season, but he truly came alive by scoring 15 of his game-high 22 points in the second half.

“Rylan always has a knack for making some big shots. He made some tough shots in the second half, and I think we’d like to get easier shots but I credit him for stepping up and making some big ones,” Bahe said.