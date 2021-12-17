Southeast’s young core challenges, but veterans Smith, Hunzeker lead Southwest to 57-45 win

Lincoln Southwest coach Alex Bahe noticed it on tape — no matter who Lincoln Southeast plays, the Knights do it aggressively and with intensity.
Naturally, those traits carried over to a spirited city rivalry game on Friday night, and it was the experienced Lincoln Southwest roster’s fast start that made the difference. The Silver Hawks scored 29 points in the first quarter alone, eventually putting the finishing touches on a 57-45 win at Southeast’s Prasch gym.
The first quarter featured a frenzied three-minute stretch of play where every single Lincoln Southwest (5-0) shot and pass looked like it would succeed. A mostly youthful Lincoln Southeast (3-3) roster with just one senior on the team tried to keep the pace, but the dust cleared to the tune of a 29-11 Southwest lead after the first quarter.
“That first quarter was phenomenal, we played the style we want to play, we were aggressive defensively and we pushed like crazy and shared the ball in transition, but then we got away from that a little bit,” Southwest coach Alex Bahe said.
Luckily for Southwest, its defense did enough to slow Southeast’s comeback effort over the next three quarters. The Knights held Southwest scoreless for the first six minutes of the second quarter, and the Silver Hawks totaled just 14 points combined between the second and third quarters.
“That’s kind of what rivalry games look like at the beginning of the year,” said Bahe of the offensive difficulties after the first quarter.
Southeast sophomore Taye Moore began adding to his team-high 15 points as junior Wade Voss also chipped in nine points to lead the Knight effort, but the first-year varsity starters still lacked the big-game experience of Lincoln Southwest.
Senior Ben Hunzeker scored all 10 of his points in the first half and sophomore Bhan Buom also added 10 points off the bench as junior Rylan Smith stole the show overall. Smith has been Southwest’s leading scorer throughout the season, but he truly came alive by scoring 15 of his game-high 22 points in the second half.
“Rylan always has a knack for making some big shots. He made some tough shots in the second half, and I think we’d like to get easier shots but I credit him for stepping up and making some big ones,” Bahe said.
Considering the Knights trimmed an 18-point deficit down to six points during the second half, there were still positives for Southeast to take away from the loss. Despite returning zero varsity starters from a season ago, Southeast has wins over Omaha Burke and Millard South while its other losses have come against No. 1 Bellevue West and No. 2 Omaha Westside.
Meanwhile, Lincoln Southwest is now off to the best start in school history at 5-0. The Silver Hawks had scored in the 60 to 70-point range in their previous wins over Papillion-La Vista South, Kearney, Norfolk and Omaha South, so there are still improvements to make.
For now, though, the Silver Hawks can soak in the joy of a hard-fought win against a bitter city rival.
“I gotta hand it to Joey and I gotta hand it to their guys, they are scrappy and they fight hard; their scrappiness bugged us and we’ll have to clean that up if we want to beat top teams,” Bahe said. “But, we feel really good about what we’ve done and the kids are really excited about it. We think we have the talent to give ourselves a chance.”
Photos: No. 8 Lincoln Southwest and rival Lincoln Southeast meet on the hardwood
