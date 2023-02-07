With seven minutes left against the state's top boys basketball team, Lincoln Southeast found itself in a position not many others have been in this season.

The Knights were down just six points to Bellevue West, in the middle of what would have been an all-time rally. For one of the few times this year, the Thunderbirds were having to break a sweat in the fourth quarter.

Then, in a flash, the T-Birds were gone again.

Josiah Dotzler scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, and Class A No. 1 Bellevue West held off No. 5 Southeast's comeback attempt before pulling away for a 75-57 win at Prasch Activities Center.

The lopsided nature of the final score was perhaps a bit deceiving. Southeast became just the third team from Nebraska this season to be within 20 points of the Thunderbirds when the final buzzer sounded.

"We haven't been pushed in the fourth quarter much this year," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "But all throughout the summer they showed that tenacity when games got competitive to kind of ratchet it up to another level. And they kind of did that again."

Southeast led by four points after the first quarter thanks to a nearly ideal start. A 14-5 run in the third quarter got the Knights back in the game. LSE hit seven three-pointers in the second half, four by BJ Bradford, who scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime.

The issue for the Knights, as it is for most teams going against Bellevue West, is the entirety of the 32 minutes one must weather the onslaught.

Down 22-20 in the second quarter, the Thunderbirds (20-0) proceeded to end the half by outscoring Southeast 19-0 over the final 5:07.

Bellevue West then opened the third quarter with two more buckets — a 23-0 run.

And after Southeast crawled back into it to get within 51-45 early in the fourth quarter, the Thunderbirds scored seven points in 48 seconds to reestablish their double-digit advantage and had the lead back to 19 points with about two minutes left.

"That's what they do. You blink and they go on a run. Maybe we can call time out and slow it down, but you almost have to do that four or five times," Southeast coach Joey Werning said. "They're just electric in transition. They know what they do well, and they do it for 32 minutes.

"I was really proud of how our kids fought. We had every reason to throw in the towel after halftime. I'm not one for consolation prizes, but I am really proud of the pride our kids played with."

Dotzler hit a trio of three-pointers in the final period to help Bellevue West regain control. Jaden Jackson added 21 points and eight rebounds for the Thunderbirds, scoring 15 points in the first half and finishing 10-for-13 from the field. Robby Garcia added 15 points.

Southeast (12-8) got 13 points from Jake Hilkemann, and 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots from Bangot Dak.

Photos: Lincoln Southeast takes its shot against No. 1 Bellevue West