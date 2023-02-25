Considering they hadn't done it much recently, the Lincoln Southeast Knights were pretty business-like in their A-4 district win over North Platte Saturday night.

Now Southeast is one win away from a place it hasn't been in nearly a decade.

A 17-0 second-quarter run provided separation, and Class A No. 7-ranked Southeast was in control the rest of the way in a 63-49 win over North Platte in the A-4 semifinals at Prasch Activities Center.

The victory moves Southeast (15-9) into a Monday night district final at Creighton Prep, with the winner advancing to the Class A state tournament.

Southeast hasn't played at state since 2014. Coming into Saturday's game, the Knights were 3-5 in district tournament openers since that state appearance and had lost five of their last six. The last district win came in 2020, when the Knights also beat North Platte.

"We did enough to get it done," Southeast coach Joey Werning said. "I was a little displeased with a couple possessions here and there, but we got the jitters out of the way.

"I'm proud of our guys to get over the hump there. Now obviously we've got a really tough test with Creighton Prep."

Southeast tangled with Prep earlier this season, leading in the fourth quarter before taking a 58-53 road loss in the Birdcage. The defeat snapped a nine-game Southeast winning streak and was the first of three straight losses.

"They were just a little tougher than us. They hit a couple shots (and) we let them get a little comfortable late," Werning said of that Feb. 4 game. "Obviously we'll watch some film and watch what they've done the last few games.

"You've only got to win one game, that's the nice thing."

Most of the city's teams are singing the same refrain after a 6-1 night that was just a 42-40 road loss at Kearney by Pius X away from Lincoln having all seven Class A programs in district finals.

Lincoln is guaranteed one team at state, with East and Southwest meeting Monday night in the A-5 final. If any other city schools want to join the Knights, they'll have to go on the road and win to get it done.

North Platte (14-9) wasn't able to make its road trip count Saturday.

The Bulldogs led just once, 3-2 early in the first quarter. It was a 19-18 Southeast lead when the Knights scored 17 straight while holding North Platte scoreless for more than five minutes before taking a 36-20 lead into the locker room.

North Platte got within nine midway through the third quarter and had three chances to cut further into the deficit, but three turnovers and a pair of three-pointers from Bangot Dak and Deng Giet kept things comfortable for Southeast.

Dake finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots for Southeast, going 7-for-8 from the floor. D'Marius Shumaker came off the bench for 11 points on 3-for-5 shooting, and Jake Hilkemann added 11 more points.

River Johnston, the second-leading scorer in Class A at 19 points per game, finished with 20 points and five boards for North Platte. Jesse Mauch scored 11 while Carter Kelley had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Saturday marked North Platte's first game against a Class A opponent since a Jan. 6 loss to Pius X.