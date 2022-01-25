SkyHawks catch fire, knock down 10 three-pointers to hold off Pius X

Of Skutt's 18 made field goals, 10 came from beyond the arc. That included a third quarter in which Grant Dvorak individually made a trio of three-point shots. Skutt only made two field goals that were not three-point shots in the second half.

That hasn't always been the winning formula for a Skutt team that still possesses one of the state's last unbeaten records, but it was good enough to get the job done against Pius X.

“Honestly, the first quarter we didn’t see a lot of them go in, but we told our guys they’d go down if they kept shooting the ball," Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. "We had to move the ball better and find some open threes, in the second half we had more drive (and kick) threes.”

Omaha Skutt girls 45, Pius X 39

The Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team may have turned in the best performance of any Nebraskan opponent against Omaha Skutt this season, but even that wasn’t enough to best the SkyHawks.

Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt shook off a poor first-half shooting performance to come back in the second half to defeat Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X 45-39.