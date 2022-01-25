SkyHawks catch fire, knock down 10 three-pointers to hold off Pius X

OMAHA — The Omaha Skutt SkyHawks don't usually live and die by the three-point shot, but on Tuesday night that was their reality.
The strength of Lincoln Pius X in the paint forced the SkyHawks beyond the arc for their field-goal attempts, shots that began falling for Skutt in the second half. Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt made 10 three-pointers as its second-half surge secured a 56-51 win over Class A No. 10 Lincoln Pius X.
It was the most forward-heavy scoring output of the season for Pius X (10-6), which got 15 points from senior Brady Christiansen and 13 points from Sam Hastreiter to lead the way. Guards Jared Bohrer and Jackson Kessler combined for eight points, but the remainder of Pius X's scoring came from its post players.
Sophomore Treyson Anderson scored 10 points off the bench, but it was a below-average scoring night as a whole for a Pius X team that had topped the 74-point mark in each of its last three games.
“We had some really good moments defensively but had a couple breakdowns here and there, and good teams take advantage of those," Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. "Ultimately, we have to keep sharing the ball and finding ways to score outside of just being able to pound the ball inside with our bigs every time.”
Pius X came out firing with an early first-quarter lead, but Skutt (14-0) soon learned that three-point shots were its path to victory.
Of Skutt's 18 made field goals, 10 came from beyond the arc. That included a third quarter in which Grant Dvorak individually made a trio of three-point shots. Skutt only made two field goals that were not three-point shots in the second half.
That hasn't always been the winning formula for a Skutt team that still possesses one of the state's last unbeaten records, but it was good enough to get the job done against Pius X.
“Honestly, the first quarter we didn’t see a lot of them go in, but we told our guys they’d go down if they kept shooting the ball," Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. "We had to move the ball better and find some open threes, in the second half we had more drive (and kick) threes.”
Omaha Skutt girls 45, Pius X 39
The Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team may have turned in the best performance of any Nebraskan opponent against Omaha Skutt this season, but even that wasn’t enough to best the SkyHawks.
Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt shook off a poor first-half shooting performance to come back in the second half to defeat Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X 45-39.
The Thunderbolts (12-4) relied on sophomore Sara Iburg to slow down Skutt’s (15-0) leading scorer, sophomore Peyton McCabe. She finished with just five points, but Addison Burt and Victoria Van Dyke combined to score 17 of their 20 points in the second half to lead the SkyHawk charge.
Senior Charlee Hagedorn led Pius X with 15 points.
