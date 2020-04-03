Siske steps down at Norfolk to take head coaching job at Crete

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tony Siske has been named the head boys basketball coach at Crete, the school announced Friday.

Siske, the 2017 Journal Star boys coach of the year, spent the past four seasons at Norfolk where he guided the Panthers to the 2017 Class A boys state championship.

"Coach Siske will bring passion, knowledge, and great energy to the team," Crete activities director BT Kracl said. "The (Crete) boys basketball program will do everything in its power to outwork and outprepare opponents with an amazing level of determination and intensity."

Siske takes over for Garrett Borcher.

Siske was 55-45 at Norfolk and owns a 291-181 record in his 19-year coaching career.

Prior to Norfolk, Siske had great success at Scottsbluff, leading the Bearcats to seven state tournament appearances, two runner-up finishes and a 2012 Class B state championship.

Siske will teach physical education at Crete.

