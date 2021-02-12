Silver Hawks move past injuries to claim boys hoops win over Lincoln East

Because of injuries, Lincoln Southwest’s boys basketball team has had trouble hitting on all cylinders this season.

As they’ve have gotten healthy, however, it appears like it’s full steam ahead for the Silver Hawks heading into the stretch run.

Led by junior guard Jared Bohrer’s 17 points, Southwest shot 55% from the field (21-of-39) and had five players score in double figures as the Hawks claimed a 71-63 road win at Lincoln East on Friday night.

“We had like six to seven weeks where we had one guy getting hurt every other week and we had to change our lineup a bunch,” said the 6-foot Bohrer, who led Southwest’s 7-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc by nailing 4 of 5 three-pointers.

“It feels good to have everyone back,” Bohrer added. “We’re beginning to trust each other, we’re getting better ball movement and we’re sharing the ball.”

Fellow junior, 6-3 guard Ben Hunzeker, scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and helped ignite a 12-0 Southwest run late in the third period and early in the fourth with six straight points to start the final period. A Bohrer three gave Southwest (6-9) a 40-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter and a three by Rylan Smith capped it, giving the Hawks a 49-36 advantage with 5:55 left in the game.