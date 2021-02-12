Silver Hawks move past injuries to claim boys hoops win over Lincoln East

Because of injuries, Lincoln Southwest’s boys basketball team has had trouble hitting on all cylinders this season.
As they’ve have gotten healthy, however, it appears like it’s full steam ahead for the Silver Hawks heading into the stretch run.
Led by junior guard Jared Bohrer’s 17 points, Southwest shot 55% from the field (21-of-39) and had five players score in double figures as the Hawks claimed a 71-63 road win at Lincoln East on Friday night.
“We had like six to seven weeks where we had one guy getting hurt every other week and we had to change our lineup a bunch,” said the 6-foot Bohrer, who led Southwest’s 7-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc by nailing 4 of 5 three-pointers.
“It feels good to have everyone back,” Bohrer added. “We’re beginning to trust each other, we’re getting better ball movement and we’re sharing the ball.”
Fellow junior, 6-3 guard Ben Hunzeker, scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and helped ignite a 12-0 Southwest run late in the third period and early in the fourth with six straight points to start the final period. A Bohrer three gave Southwest (6-9) a 40-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter and a three by Rylan Smith capped it, giving the Hawks a 49-36 advantage with 5:55 left in the game.
Southwest hit its first seven shots in the fourth quarter and its first four free throws to open up a 60-45 lead with 2:26 remaining.
Smith, a 6-2 sophomore guard, had 13 points, while juniors Jamison Focht and Myles Hoehne added 10 each for Southwest. Focht helped Southwest hold a 26-25 lead at halftime with eight points in the first half.
Both Hunzaker (knee) and Smith (calf) missed significant time with injuries in December and the first part of January. Tyler Sellentin, a 6-5 senior who had a game-high nine rebounds, has also been sidelined recently with an injury.
“I thought our guys bought into the defensive game plan and really shared the ball in the second half,” said Southwest coach Alex Bahe, whose team is still without 6-5 junior Dillon Riedmiller because of illness.
“It feels good to have almost our entire core group back healthy and have a few weeks of practice under our belts.”
Senior guard Carter Glenn paced the Spartans (7-10) with a game-high 25 points, while junior guards Joseph Marfisi and Brayden McPhail chipped in 11 and 10, respectively. East shot 39% from the floor (25 of 63) and was 9 of 33 from three-point territory.
“I felt like we settled for too many threes there late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, and after we missed, it led to easy shots at the other end,” East coach Jeff Campbell said. “Southwest has a lot of weapons, they’ve just had a bunch of injuries that’s slowed them down.”