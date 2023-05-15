High school basketball games will look a bit different next season after a significant rule change announced Monday.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced a rule change that eliminates the one-and-one free throw bonus and sets new foul limits each quarter.

Beginning in December, teams will shoot two free throws once reaching the bonus in each quarter. Teams will reach the bonus when the opponent commits five fouls. Team fouls will reset each quarter.

"The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the basketball rules committee said in a news release.

"Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four."

The rule will bring high school basketball in line with the NBA and women's college basketball, where teams also shoot two free throws after the fifth foul of each quarter.

Previously, high school teams would shoot the one-and-one bonus after the seventh, eighth, and ninth opponent fouls in each half, and two shots at 10 fouls and beyond.