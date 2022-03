Shot clock coming to Class A basketball for 2022-23 season

Many basketball fans' wishes came true during the midst of the 2022 state tournament week — there will be no more minute-plus possessions in Class A basketball next season.

At the NSAA Board of Directors' March meeting, a proposal from the Metro Conference and Heartland Athletic Conference to institute a Class A-only shot clock for the 2022-23 season passed 5-3.

After the National Federation of State High School Associations cleared the way for states to implement their own shot clock rules, a 35-second shot clock had a trial run at the Metro Conference Tournament earlier this season. While positive feedback came from the week-long tournament, a shot clock proposal was not passed through the NSAA's legislative process in January.

The updated proposal this time around only includes the 2022-23 as a trial run for the shot clock, and more details will be provided from the NSAA to its member schools about implementation and use in the coming months.

