Shot clock coming to Class A basketball for 2022-23 season after 'some of the bugs' were worked out

Many basketball fans' wishes came true during the midst of the 2022 state tournament week — there will be no more minute-plus possessions in Class A basketball next season.

At the NSAA Board of Directors' March meeting, a proposal from the Metro Conference and Heartland Athletic Conference to institute a 35-second Class A-only shot clock for the 2022-23 season passed 5-3.

Lincoln's Kathi Wieskamp (District 1), Sutton's Dana Wiseman (District 1), Centura's Ryan Ruhl (District 4), Omaha's Thomas Lee (District 2) and Boys Town's Bob Reznicek (District 2) voted in favor. Holdrege's Bob Drews (District 5), Alliance's Travis Unzicker (District 6) and Bancroft-Rosalie's Jon Cerny (District 3) voted against the proposal.

After the National Federation of State High School Associations cleared the way for states to implement their own shot clock rules, a 35-second shot clock had a trial run at the Metro Conference Tournament earlier this season. While positive feedback came from the weeklong tournament, a shot clock proposal was not passed through the NSAA's legislative process in January.

However, Lincoln High athletic director Pat Gatzemeyer and Millard North athletic director Chad Zimmerman offered some tweaks and presented them to the board Wednesday.

"There's been some concern on some of our lower classes, that is going to trickle down in their class, but I think they worked out some of the bugs that we had concerned about that," NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said.

"I give the Class A people credit. From a standpoint, they did their homework. They came in with a good plan that I think only affects Class A."

A key part of the pilot run is giving Class B schools, when they play at Class A schools, the option to utilize the shot clock. As the road team, Class B schools will have final say if they want the shot clock on or not in such games next season.

Omaha Skutt boys head coach Kyle Jurgens said that the SkyHawks would play with a shot clock against any Class A opposition, such as their preseason exhibition game against Omaha Westside, and in several matchups against teams from Iowa. A shot clock is also coming to Iowa high school basketball for the 2022-23 season.

"I’m not super passionate about it either way, but we usually guard pretty well so I think it will help us," Jurgens said. "It’ll be interesting to see how it goes next year, but we definitely want to play with it.”

The updated proposal this time around only includes the 2022-23 season as a trial run for the shot clock for Class A, and more details will be provided from the NSAA to its member schools about implementation and use in the coming months.

Bellar said he's looking forward to watching the pilot run, and wonders if some concerns will be eased once smaller schools see it play out in Class A.

"I liken it a little bit to girls wrestling," Bellar said. "We had half of our population thinking it was a good thing, but there were too many unanswered questions, and the other half was saying, 'Well, we're not going to know until we try it.'

"I think this is a we're not going to know until we try it."

Lincoln Southwest girls coach Tim Barada said he supports Class A adding the shot clock.

"If I'm a school in Class C, I may have a different opinion," said Barada, who also coached boys basketball at Wilber-Clatonia. "In Class A, it's the biggest class, where in Class C you don't get to pick your athletes.

"I think it's a great thing to advance girls basketball, and it will be an adjustment. People are going to say we won't be able to do it because we hold the ball and things like that. What it will be is we won't have to guard for 40 or 45 seconds, we're going to have to guard for 30 and then they're going to have to throw up a shot."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

