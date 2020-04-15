Seward hires two new basketball coaches: A four-time state champion and a former NU hooper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A four-time state tournament champion will try to replicate the success she had as a player onto the sidelines of her alma mater.

Beth Bohuslavsky has agreed to become the head girls basketball coach at Seward, the school announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Bohuslavsky was a four-year starting point guard for the Bluejays from 2008-2012, an epic stretch in which Seward went 101-0 and captured four consecutive Class B state girls basketball tournament titles.

Bohuslavsky coached at David City last season. She takes over for Tom Tvrdy, who stepped down earlier this month.

But the Blujays weren't done there.

The school also announced Wednesday night that Trevor Menke will become the head boys basketball coach.

Menke, a Beatrice native and four-year starter for the Orangeman under legendary coach Jim Weeks, last coached at Northwest.

Menke played for the Huskers from 2010-15.

