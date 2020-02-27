Senior Ahrens' spree leads Bishop Neuman back and past Ashland-Greenwood

WAVERLY — Teagan Ahrens provided Bishop Neumann with the offensive boost it needed, and once the Cavaliers reclaimed the lead, they weren’t about to lose it again.

Ahrens, a 6-5 senior, scored 10 of his 12 points over the final 9 minutes of the game as the Class C-1 seventh-ranked Cavaliers overcame a five-point deficit in the third-quarter to defeat Ashland-Greenwood 52-43 Thursday in the C1-4 subdistrict final at Waverly High School.

Three consecutive midrange jumpers from Ahrens turned a 40-all tie into a six-point Neumann lead, and the Cavaliers’ stingy 1-3-1 zone defense buckled down to hold the No. 10 Bluejays to just three fourth-quarter points.

“I wasn’t really thinking that I needed to step up and do anything, I just felt if we played our game we would win,” Ahrens said. “It just happened that my shots were the ones that were open.”

Cavaliers coach Mike Weiss said once Ahrens hit his first shot, they made a point to find him again.

“He was about 8 feet away when he hit that first one,” Weiss said. “We said we needed to find ways to get him the ball in that range. Those shots were big.

