Senior Ahrens' spree leads Bishop Neuman back and past Ashland-Greenwood

WAVERLY — Teagan Ahrens provided Bishop Neumann with the offensive boost it needed, and once the Cavaliers reclaimed the lead, they weren’t about to lose it again.
Ahrens, a 6-5 senior, scored 10 of his 12 points over the final 9 minutes of the game as the Class C-1 seventh-ranked Cavaliers overcame a five-point deficit in the third-quarter to defeat Ashland-Greenwood 52-43 Thursday in the C1-4 subdistrict final at Waverly High School.
Three consecutive midrange jumpers from Ahrens turned a 40-all tie into a six-point Neumann lead, and the Cavaliers’ stingy 1-3-1 zone defense buckled down to hold the No. 10 Bluejays to just three fourth-quarter points.
“I wasn’t really thinking that I needed to step up and do anything, I just felt if we played our game we would win,” Ahrens said. “It just happened that my shots were the ones that were open.”
Cavaliers coach Mike Weiss said once Ahrens hit his first shot, they made a point to find him again.
“He was about 8 feet away when he hit that first one,” Weiss said. “We said we needed to find ways to get him the ball in that range. Those shots were big.
“Defense was probably the biggest story. We always say it’s a race to 50. And I looked up after the third (quarter) and said, ‘Crap, they already got 40.’ To hold them to three in the fourth was huge. We needed to find ways to make plays, and our guys did.”
Neumann got another stellar performance from senior point guard Taylen Pospisil. Pospisil led all scorers with 19 points, including a game-tying three to open the fourth, while finishing 4-of-4 from the line to seal the win.
“Taylen gave us a nice lift,” Weiss said. “He had a nice game Tuesday (against Arlington) and got some shots to drop, which was huge for his confidence. His 19 points were a big reason we won.”
The Bluejays (16-8), who look to be in good shape to snag one of the four wild cards into Saturday’s district final round, were led by sophomore Cale Jacobsen’s 13 points. They took a 40-35 lead on senior Rece Kissinger’s third three-pointer of the night late in the third quarter.
Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs said his team needed a few more defensive stops down the stretch.
“We needed to be a little better than we were defensively,” Mohs said. “We lost our composure a bit when they went on a run late. And Neumann didn’t lose theirs when we went on our run.”
The win capped a bittersweet day for the Cavaliers (18-5). Bishop Neumann guidance counselor Missy Chvatal’s husband Bob passed away earlier in the day. Bob was a close friend of Weiss.
“It’s been a tough day at our school,” Weiss said. “Bob was a good friend and we are praying for the family.”
