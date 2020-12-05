Self-motivated Mustangs gallop past Westside to improve to 2-0

OMAHA — Millard North’s boys basketball team now plays in basically an empty gym, thanks to COVID-19, which is in stark contrast to last season when the Mustangs drew overflow, standing room-only crowds to watch their future Division I college players do their craft.
But the show must go on, and the latest performance on Saturday included everything the Class A No. 1 Mustangs are famous for — transition dunks, follow-shot dunks and alley-oop dunks.
Throw in a stifling second-half defensive performance that limited No. 5 Omaha Westside to just 12 points after intermission and the result was a 73-42 home win for the Mustangs to move their record to 2-0.
Attendance at games is currently limited to two family members per game participant, which includes players, coaches and cheerleaders. That creates a quiet, mundane atmosphere that the Mustangs are still adjusting to.
“It’s real disappointing that a lot of kids from our school and a lot of family members can’t come,” said Super-State senior guard Hunter Sallis, one of three Mustangs in double figures with 12 points while also contributing seven assists and two steals. “It’s a weird time, and it’s the time that we live in, so we just got to roll with it.
“Coach (Tim) Cannon has been preaching about playing with a lot of intensity, creating our own intensity, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
The 6-foot-5 Sallis, a five-star recruit nationally, has narrowed his college list to Kentucky, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Kansas, Creighton, UCLA, Oregon and Iowa State. He’s put all of the recruiting attention in the background for the time being, saying he won’t be making a decision until spring.
His focus is on bringing the state championship trophy to Millard North, something that appeared was going to happen last March midway through the fourth quarter of the state championship game, only to see Bellevue West end the game with a 16-0 run and snatch a 64-62 victory.
“We’re extremely motivated, we’re playing with a chip on our shoulder,” Sallis said. “We know we just have to play with intensity, and when we play with intensity, we play great.”
Westside (1-1) nailed six three-pointers in the first half and led 30-23 with three minutes left before intermission after a layup by Reggie Thomas, who led the Warriors with 18 points.
Millard North, however, closed the half with a 9-0 run, taking a 32-30 lead into half on a layup by Sallis with 15 seconds left. Millard North continued that momentum into the final 16 minutes, outscoring Westside 41-12 during that span.
“We went into the locker room (at halftime), and we were like, 'We need to pick it up,'” Sallis said. “We weren’t playing that much defense, so we just decided to just lock in and key together (defensively), and that’s what really changed it (the game).”
Sallis’ other Division I collegebound teammates also made major contributions. All-state senior Saint Thomas, a 6-6 shooting guard who has offers from TCU, Virginia Tech and Mississippi State, netted a game-high 20 points. Jasen Green had 14 points and 16 rebounds, part of a 43-22 Mustang edge on the boards.
The Mustangs were without 6-9 senior starting center Tyler Sandoval because of a foot injury.
Jadin Johnson, a 6-3 senior point guard and Old Dominion signee, chipped in nine points.
“Saint’s become a lot better consistent shooter. He’s been knocking it down amazing,” Sallis said. “We expect that (a double-double) out of Jasen, he’s a monster.
“Jasen’s always had it in him, this year we’ve really worked on building his confidence,” Sallis added. “We’ve had to tell him to shoot it, giving him that confidence that will make him play better and better.”
