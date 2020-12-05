Self-motivated Mustangs gallop past Westside to improve to 2-0

The 6-foot-5 Sallis, a five-star recruit nationally, has narrowed his college list to Kentucky, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Kansas, Creighton, UCLA, Oregon and Iowa State. He’s put all of the recruiting attention in the background for the time being, saying he won’t be making a decision until spring.

His focus is on bringing the state championship trophy to Millard North, something that appeared was going to happen last March midway through the fourth quarter of the state championship game, only to see Bellevue West end the game with a 16-0 run and snatch a 64-62 victory.

“We’re extremely motivated, we’re playing with a chip on our shoulder,” Sallis said. “We know we just have to play with intensity, and when we play with intensity, we play great.”

Westside (1-1) nailed six three-pointers in the first half and led 30-23 with three minutes left before intermission after a layup by Reggie Thomas, who led the Warriors with 18 points.

Millard North, however, closed the half with a 9-0 run, taking a 32-30 lead into half on a layup by Sallis with 15 seconds left. Millard North continued that momentum into the final 16 minutes, outscoring Westside 41-12 during that span.