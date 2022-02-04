Second-half surge leads No. 9 Pius X to 61-55 win over No. 10 East in hard-fought rivalry game

When it comes to high-energy rivalry games, sometimes the inherent competition brings out the best of both teams.

On Friday, the A Street rivalry brought out the best of the Lincoln Pius X student section. The Thunderbolt students filled an entire section of the bleachers from front to back while bringing the energy all night long.

The Pius X students went crazy when a third-quarter run helped propel Class A No. 9 Pius X to a 61-55 win over No. 10 East, and the postgame storming of the court ended with a row of the Bishop Flavin Gym’s bleachers lying crumpled from all the commotion.

For both the Pius X (14-6) players and students alike, it was a win truly worth celebrating. The last time these two teams met on the court was an upset win for Lincoln East (10-6) in last year’s district finals, a memory that the Thunderbolts’ returning starters took to heart.

“Coach said before the game to (not) let the atmosphere get to you; obviously it was a great atmosphere, but he said to control what you can control and let the game flow through you,” Pius X senior Brady Christiansen said. “Last year we lost to them at districts and that one hurt; this rivalry’s been going on for a while and to win that feels good.”

Both teams shot out to fast scoring starts, and the 27-26 halftime score reflected how close the entire first half was. However, East went cold from the three-point range after making five shots from beyond the arc in the first half, and it became Pius X’s turn to catch fire from deep.

Within the first 2½ minutes of the second half, Jared Bohrer, Jack Hastreiter and Jackson Kessler all hit three-pointers to give Pius X a 10-point lead. However, as he often does, Lincoln East junior Carter Tempelmeyer made sure the Spartans weren’t out of it.

Tempelmeyer scored seven points of his own within a minute of the fourth quarter beginning, making it just a 45-42 Pius X lead to undo the Thunderbolts’ hard work in the third quarter.

“We knew it was going to be a game of runs,” Christiansen said. “Hats off to my teammates, obviously I got in there and got some boards, but without my teammates, I couldn’t get it done.”

Tempelmeyer led East with 24 points and Brayden McPhail had 15, but Pius X had its own stars ready to make a splash in the fourth quarter. Sam Hastreiter and Christiansen combined for 18 second-half points while also hauling in tough rebound after tough rebound to help secure the win.

Hastreiter led the Thunderbolts with 18 points and Christiansen added 16, making for another stellar game from an experienced Pius X team that has now won seven of its past eight games. Three regular-season games remain before Pius X can turn its attention to the postseason, but for now the Thunderbolts already have a title worth celebrating for the season — the kings of A Street.

“Give tons of credit to East because they came back right away; they’re tough, physical and disciplined, but I was really proud of our guys for how they responded there,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “To build a 10-point lead, lose it and then build another 10-point lead is not an easy feat against a team like East.”

Lincoln East girls 39, Lincoln Pius X 37

With a combination of full-court pressure, clutch offense and consistent effort throughout Friday night’s rivalry clash, Lincoln East managed to hold rival Pius X to its lowest-scoring game of the season.

The Thunderbolts overcame a seven-point deficit during the first half only to see their half-court shot at the buzzer fall just short, resulting in a 39-37 East win over No. 7 Pius X.

With their head coach unable to attend due to family reasons, East (9-9) turned in one of its most spirited performances of the season. Senior Matalynn Campbell led the Spartans with 11 points while Lillie Shaw (10 points) and Keatyn Musiel (8 points) also scored several clutch buckets. Makenna Lesiak led Pius X (15-5) with 15 points in the loss.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.