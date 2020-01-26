Scottsbluff's Harsh commits to Wyoming

Scottsbluff’s Sabastian Harsh took his official visit to Wyoming this weekend, and the first-team Super-Stater concluded the trip by committing to the Cowboys football team beginning this fall.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Harsh was one of the most physical and versatile players in the state this past season as he led the Bearcats to their second straight 12-1 season and Class B state runner-up finish.

As a quarterback he rushed for 2,013 yards and 35 touchdowns in 12 games. He registered 66 tackles from his linebacker spot, including 10 behind the line of scrimmage. He could also be a punter on the college level after averaging 38.4 yards per attempt in 2019.

