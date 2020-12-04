Schools will follow strengthened protocols 'very diligently' as winter sports prepare to begin in Lincoln

The plans must include specific actions such as reducing spread, illness monitoring, establishing masking and social distancing guidelines and setting attendance limits. Joel did not offer any specifics on gameday attendance during Friday's news conference.

Some school districts in the state have limited attendance at sporting events to parents only. The Metro Conference in Omaha is capping attendance at home basketball games and wrestling meets to four household members per participant.

"We and they (city and health leaders) believe that high school sports can continue because of the protocols that we have in place," Lincoln Pius X principal Tom Korta said.

The three-week pause, announced Nov. 13, did receive criticism from parents and athletes, especially as the rest of the state pushed forward with the start of winter sport practices Nov. 16.

Joel said LPS supported the directed health measure "because we always want to do our part to be able to drive down the numbers to the degree that we can," he said. "But we also know that sports and activities keep kids in school, and keep them engaged and help them perform better academically, so we're grateful that we're going to receive an opportunity to get back to this."