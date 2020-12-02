Scanning the area: Here's how boys basketball teams outside of Lincoln stack up

Outlook /// Menke, a former Beatrice all-stater and Husker basketball player, has a young, inexperienced team in his first year at the helm. Traetyn Schaefer, a 5-10 junior, was a part-time starter a year ago, while the only other two lettermen back are 6-2 junior Sam Schroeder and 5-8 sophomore Drew Covalt.

WAVERLY

Coach /// Ryan Reeder

Last year’s record /// 13-10, No. 10 final ranking

Outlook /// The Vikings look to make it to the state tournament after losing to Scottsbluff in overtime in the district final, and with four starters back, they have the foundation to take it further this season. Andrew Heffelfinger, a 6-3 senior guard, averaged 12 ppg and 3 rpg last season. Three juniors — 6-2 Cole Murray (7.5 ppg), 6-4 Drew Miller (4.5 ppg) and 6-5 Hogan Wingrove were also in the lineup last season.

YORK

Coach /// Scott Lamberty

Last year’s record /// 8-16