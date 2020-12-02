Scanning the area: Here's how boys basketball teams outside of Lincoln stack up

As usual, teams outside of the Capital City but inside the Journal Star's coverage area are primed for another exciting season.
Take a closer look at the teams with us.
Class B
BEATRICE
Coach /// Clark Ribble
Last year’s record /// 12-11
Outlook /// The Orangemen should be among the Class B elites this season with four starters back led by 6-1 senior Kaden Glynn, a D-2 all-stater in 2019 at Johnson-Brock who averaged 10.8 ppg for the Orangemen last season. Others who started a year ago are 6-0 junior Elliot Jurgens (10.5 ppg) and 6-3 seniors Jace Pethoud and Bennett Crandall.
CRETE
Coach /// Tony Siske
Last year’s record /// 13-11
Outlook /// Siske, who has guided teams at Norfolk and Scottsbluff to state championship, takes over the Cardinals’ helm. No returning starters are back, but there are five letterwinners back — 6-2 senior Rodrigo Martinez, 5-11 junior Isaac Kracl, 6-3 junior Conner Leiting, 6-1 junior Braden Schmeckpeper and 6-2 sophomore Jabin Gardiner.
NEBRASKA CITY
Coach /// Matt Thompson
Last year’s record /// 6-15
Outlook /// The Pioneers look to be more physical and more experienced with four starters back — 6-4 junior Braden Thompson (15 ppg, 6 rpg), 6-1 junior Nyuon Thuokok (8 ppg), 5-9 senior Clay Stovall (7.5 ppg) and 6-3 junior Chase Brown (5.5 ppg).
NORRIS
Coach /// Jimmy Motz
Last year’s record /// 18-6, B state tournament quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking
Outlook /// Motz, who coached at Columbus last season, inherits an experienced Titan team that brings back four starters and eight letterwinners. 6-6 senior Trey Deveaux (13.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg) was a second-team all-stater last season, while 6-1 senior guard Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson (11.1 ppg) is a Doane commit. Other starters back are 6-0 senior point guard Cade Rice and 6-5 senior Husker baseball recruit CJ Hood. Norris looks to be a state championship contender.
SEWARD
Coach /// Trevor Menke
Last year’s record /// 5-15
Outlook /// Menke, a former Beatrice all-stater and Husker basketball player, has a young, inexperienced team in his first year at the helm. Traetyn Schaefer, a 5-10 junior, was a part-time starter a year ago, while the only other two lettermen back are 6-2 junior Sam Schroeder and 5-8 sophomore Drew Covalt.
WAVERLY
Coach /// Ryan Reeder
Last year’s record /// 13-10, No. 10 final ranking
Outlook /// The Vikings look to make it to the state tournament after losing to Scottsbluff in overtime in the district final, and with four starters back, they have the foundation to take it further this season. Andrew Heffelfinger, a 6-3 senior guard, averaged 12 ppg and 3 rpg last season. Three juniors — 6-2 Cole Murray (7.5 ppg), 6-4 Drew Miller (4.5 ppg) and 6-5 Hogan Wingrove were also in the lineup last season.
YORK
Coach /// Scott Lamberty
Last year’s record /// 8-16
Outlook /// The two returning starters give the Dukes plenty of offensive firepower. Matt Haggadone, a 6-3 senior, averaged 15.3 ppg a year ago and is one of the top shooters in Class B. Senior Jake Erwin averaged 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists per game last season. Expect the Dukes to be a deeper team this season with better offensive and defensive skills as well.
Class C-1
AQUINAS
Coach /// Trevor Weiss
Last year's record /// 13-12
Outlook /// Rylan Chromy, a 6-4 senior who averaged 9.9 ppg and 5.7 rpg, is out until after Christmas because of an injury. Two other starters return in 6-4 senior Payton Davis (7.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and 5-10 senior Keegan Lavicky (3.6 ppg), while senior Kyle Napier (5.1 ppg) is another key returning letterwinner.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD
Coach /// Jacob Mohs
Last year’s record /// 17-9, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 8 final ranking
Outlook /// The return of 6-4 all-state junior Cale Jacobsen (23 ppg, 9 rpg) as well as 6-1 senior Jarrod Nafzinger (7 ppg) makes the Bluejays a team to watch in C-1 once again.
AUBURN
Coach /// Jim Weeks
Last year’s record /// 29-0, C-1 state champions
Outlook /// The two-time defending state champion Bulldogs, winners of 36 straight games, return a pair of all-staters in 6-0 senior guard Cam Binder (14.7 ppg) and 6-6 senior forward Daniel Frary (10.4 ppg) to lead the run for the trifecta. Also back is Cam Binder’s younger brother, 6-foot junior Ryan Binder, who will take on a bigger role this season.
BISHOP NEUMANN
Coach /// John Kreikemeier
Last year’s record /// 18-6, No. 7 final ranking
Outlook /// It’s a complete reset for the Cavaliers as Kreikemeier replaces longtime legendary coach Mike Weiss and the top six players from a year ago graduated. The two returning letterwinners are Kolten Cada and Karson Sander.
DAVID CITY
Coach /// Aaron Carlson
Last year’s record ///2-20
Outlook /// 6-3 sophomore Caden Denker is back after scoring 179 points and grabbing 132 rebounds a year ago as a freshman.
FAIRBURY
Coach /// Travis Steinhoff
Last year’s record /// 15-9
Outlook /// Three returning starters — 6-3 junior Ethan Smith (10 ppg), 6-4 senior Dylan Starr (6 ppg) and 6-1 junior Zane Grizzle — make the Jeffs a competitive team in C-1.
FALLS CITY
Coach /// Don Hogue
Last year’s record /// 12-13
Outlook /// No returning starters, but three senior letterwinners are back in 6-0 Brock Hogue, 6-1 Wil Vitosh and 6-2 Stephen Acton. According to the coach, the Tigers have good athletes who will compete hard.
FILLMORE CENTRAL
Coach /// Jordan High
Last year’s record /// 2-21
Outlook /// The Panthers will build around three returning starters in seniors Riley Hiatt and Garrett Nichols and sophomore Keegan Theobald.
MALCOLM
Coach /// Chris Lewandowski
Last year’s record /// 7-17
Outlook /// The Clippers are expecting a breakout season from 6-2 senior Malcolm Saltzman, who averaged 9.8 ppg and 3.0 rpg a year ago. Another senior, Maclain Beach (9.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg), also started last season. Expect expanded roles for a pair of sophomores — 6-3 Drew Johnson (5 ppg) and 6-0 Hayden Frank (6 ppg).
MILFORD
Coach /// Tony Muller
Last year’s record /// 11-13
Outlook /// With four starters back and a key transfer in junior Jaxon Weyand, the Eagles appear ready to contend in C-1. The 6-0 Weyand was Crete’s leading scorer a year ago before a season-ending knee injury in January. Back in the lineup are 6-5 junior Seth Stutzman (12.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 6-0 senior Isaac Yeakley (9.4 ppg), 6-0 junior Micah Hartwig (8.3 ppg) and 5-10 senior Bryce Jakub.
RAYMOND CENTRAL
Coach /// Andrew Placke
Last year’s record /// 4-19
Outlook /// The Mustangs hope to be more competitive this season with three starters back in 6-0 junior Eli White (9.9 ppg), 6-5 junior Andrew Otto (6.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and 5-11 senior Michael Potter (3.7 ppg).
SYRACUSE
Coach /// Mark Hrabik
Last year’s record /// 0-23
Outlook /// Seven letterwinners return, including three starters in 5-11 junior Cooper Carlson (7 ppg), 6-3 senior Dalton Leefers (5 ppg) and 5-10 senior Mitchell Brinkman (5 ppg).
WAHOO
Coach /// Kevin Scheef
Last year’s record /// 23-3, B state tournament quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking
Outlook /// Only two seniors are on the team this season, but 6-2 Trevor Kasischke (10.1 ppg) and 6-0 Triston Keeney (8.6 ppg) are returning starters and provide a solid base to build on. The other returning lettermen are 5-11 junior Trent Hallowell and 6-1 sophomore Owen Hancock. Not only do the Warriors move back down to C-1 this season, they’re also in a new conference (Trailblazer).
WILBER-CLATONIA
Coach /// Lucas Albrecht
Last year’s record /// 15-9
Outlook /// The trio of senior returning starters 5-10 Devin Homolka (6.7 ppg) and 6-2 Mitchell Thompson (8.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg)) and 6-3 junior returning letterwinner Mason Combs (6.1 ppg) gives the Wolverines a solid foundation.
Class C-2
CENTENNIAL
Coach /// Cam Scholl
Last year’s record /// 21-5, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking
Outlook /// The Broncos should be one of the contenders once again in C-2 behind the 1-2 punch of 6-0 senior Cooper Gierhan (13.4 ppg) and 6-3 junior Jake Bargen (11.7 ppg). Sophomore Lane Zimmer is also a returning starter (6 ppg, 5 rpg).
CROSS COUNTY
Coach /// Jimmy Blex
Last year’s record /// 18-7
Outlook /// The defending Crossroads Conference champions bring back one of the top players in C-2 in 6-5 junior Cory Hollinger (15.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg), one of four starters back. Also returning are 5-9 senior Isaac Noyd (8.4 ppg), 5-11 senior Christian Rystrom (4.2 ppg) and 6-2 junior Carter Seim (6.6 ppg).
FREEMAN
Coach /// Jim McLaughlin
Last year's record /// 12-10
Outlook /// The Falcons return three of their top four players from last year in 6-2 senior Holden Ruse (10.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg), 6-2 sophomore Carter Ruse (11.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg) and another 6-2 sophomore, Taylan Vetrovsky (6.2 ppg).
HTRS
Coach /// Mike Schaardt
Last year’s record /// 6-18
Outlook /// The Titans will build around three returning starters in 6-1 junior Nic Kundson, 6-2 junior Sage Schaardt and 5-11 senior Donovan Kostecka.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL
Coach /// Kirk Faris
Last year’s record /// 15-10
Outlook /// Four starters return, but the Thunderbirds lost 6-0 senior Uriel Cabrales to a season-ending knee injury in football and 6-2 junior Jonathan Duncan will miss the first half of the season also because of football knee injury. Trey Holtus, a 5-11 junior, averaged 9.8 ppg as a sophomore, while another returning starter, 5-11 senior Calvin Antholtz, averaged 8.0 ppg a year ago. Expect Fullerton transfer Hunter Haughton, a 5-10 senior, to make an instant impact.
PALMYRA
Coach /// Zach Wemhoff
Last year’s record /// 19-7, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 8 final ranking
Outlook /// The cupboard is far from bare from the Panthers’ state tournament team with 6-3 junior Andrew Waltke (10.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg) and 5-11 senior Austin David (6 ppg) back as starters. A talented sophomore class is ready to step up and assume bigger roles this season.
SOUTHERN
Coach /// Zack Emerson
Last year's record /// 13-11
Outlook /// Southern appears ready to take the next step behind the 1-2 punch of senior Carson Borzekofski (18 ppg, 6 rpg) and junior Brock Adams (11 ppg, 8 rpg). Senior Preston Baehr and sophomore Evan Saathoff also started last season and combined to average 10 points per game.
TRI COUNTY
Coach /// Jeremy Siems
Last year’s record /// 17-9.
Outlook /// Cole Siems, a 6-foot senior who has led the Trojans in scoring the past three years, is a player to watch in C-2 after averaging 18.2 ppg last season. Two other starters — 6-4 senior Logan Larson (6.4 ppg) and 6-3 junior Colton Jantzen (7.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg) — are also back, but the Trojans must deal with the emotional loss of two-year starter, 6-4 senior Lucas Weise, who is sidelined after a summer swimming accident left him paralyzed.
Class D-1
BDS
Coach /// Greg Schroeder
Last year’s record /// 14-9
Outlook /// The Eagles will build around three seniors who also were key in their run to the D-2 football title this past fall — Dalton Kleinschmidt (9.6 ppg, 4 rpg), Eric Schroeder (8.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and Kyle Ardissono (3.5 ppg).
DESHLER
Coach /// Josh Nash
Last year’s record /// 16-8, No. 10 final ranking (D-2)
Outlook /// An experienced but still-young group led by returning starters Trenton Buescher (6-6, jr.), Gavin Nash (6-2, so.), Cayden Loomis (5-10, jr.) and Coltin Hansen (6-2, jr.) make the Dragons a team to watch in D-2.
EAST BUTLER
Coach /// Greg Jahde
Last year’s record /// 14-9.
Outlook /// The Tigers graduated high-scoring second-team all-state guard Jaden Rhynalds, but five lettermen are back, led by senior returning starters 5-10 Dillon DeWitt (5.1 ppg) and 6-3 Justin Dvorak (3.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg).
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK
Coach /// Aaron Pryor
Last year’s record /// 12-14
Outlook /// Six-foot senior guard Noah Arent (4.7 ppg) and 6-2 sophomore swingman Reid Fletcher (4.5 ppg) are the Knights’ two returning starters. Look for sophomores Nate Rust and Henry Coleman as well as 6-4 senior Noah Jones to make major contributions.
JOHNSON-BROCK
Coach /// Lucas Dalinghaus
Last year’s record /// 18-9, D-2 state quarterfinals, No. 3 final ranking
Outlook /// Replacing all-stater Ty Hahn will be a major chore, but two returning starters in 6-3 junior Kade Davis (6.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and 5-10 junior Caleb Fossenbarger (5.9 ppg) give the Eagles a good place to start. Nine letterwinners total are back.
LOURDES CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Coach /// Trevor Krenk
Last year’s record /// 11-13
Outlook /// A three-year starter, 6-2 junior Blake Miller, is a potential all-state player and one of four starters back, joining seniors Max Baumert, Drew Walton and Will Welsh.
MCCOOL JUNCTION
Coach /// Jarrod Weiss
Last year’s record /// 18-6
Outlook /// The six-man football state champions look to make some noise in basketball as well with four returning starters, led by seniors Owen McDonald (13 ppg) and Tyler Neville (12.5 ppg).
THAYER CENTRAL
Coach /// Garrett Zoucha
Last year’s record /// 7-16
Outlook /// The Titans look to take the next step with three senior starters leading the way — Trey Fischer, Andrew Heinrichs and Logan Wiedel. Sophomore Grant Wiedel was also in the lineup last season.
WEEPING WATER
Coach /// Josh Schliefert
Last year’s record /// 7-16
Outlook /// Look for improvement for the Indians behind three returning starters — 6-1 seniors Zack Smith (8.9 ppg) and Levi Neumeister (4.8 ppg) and junior Hunter Moritmer (6.8 ppg).
Class D-2
DILLER-ODELL
Coach /// Dylan Hinrichs
Last year’s record /// 11-13
Outlook /// An experienced team with four starters and seven letterwinners back. Austin Jurgens (14.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg), a 6-3 senior, and 6-0 senior Jacob Meyer (11.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg) are two players to watch. Also returning as starters are 6-3 senior Paxton Mohr and 5-9 junior Cooper Ebeling.
EXETER-MILLIGAN
Coach /// Dean Filipi
Last year’s record /// 15-11
Outlook /// The Timberwolves bring back one of the top players in D-2 in 6-4 senior Jackson Beethe, who averaged 24 points and seven rebounds a game as a junior. A pair of 5-10 juniors — Peyton Pribyl and Kole Svec — are also returning starters.
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART
Coach /// Doug Goltz
Last year’s record /// 29-1, D-2 state champion
Outlook /// Just one starter is back from last season’s title team — 5-11 junior Jakob Jordan, an all-state caliber guard who averaged 6.3 points per game. The other six letterwinners saw extensive playing time last season, a group led by 6-2 senior Jack Fiegener (6.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
FRIEND
Coach /// Brian Arp
Last year’s record /// 3-20
Outlook /// Look for considerable progress this season with all five starters back from a year ago — 5-10 senior Keagan Newsome, 5-10 junior Christian Weber, 5-9 junior JB Drake, 6-2 junior Cooper Girmus and 6-5 sophomore Chase Svehla.
LEWISTON
Coach /// Kyle Asche
Last year’s record /// 4-18
Outlook /// Should be much improved with three senior starters returning -- 6-2 Hayden Christen (15.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg), 5-11 Mathew Barker (10 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and 6-1 Jonathan Janssen (5.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
MERIDIAN
Coach /// Shawn Pohlmann
Last year’s record /// 0-20
Outlook /// With four starters back — 6-1 senior Corin Paul, 5-11 junior Drew Niederklein, 6-2 junior Brayden Rut and 5-11 junior Angelo Herrera — the Mustangs look to be much improved.
PAWNEE CITY
Coach /// Hadley Sejkora
Last year’s record /// 8-14
Outlook /// The lone returning starter is 5-11 senior point guard Kaden Lang. The other returning senior letterman is 6-foot guard Jacob Lytle.
STERLING
Coach /// Andy Saathoff
Last year’s record /// 10-12
Outlook /// The four returning starters — seniors 6-0 Sam Boldt (14.0 ppg, 5 rpg) and 6-1 Kaleb Maser (6 ppg) and juniors 5-11 Garrett Hier (6 ppg) and 5-10 Andrew Richardson (7 ppg) — give the Jets athleticism, speed and experience.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!