Saturday's Class B boys basketball district finals matchups

Class B district finals
All games Saturday
B-1: Blair (10-11) at Alliance (19-5), 1 p.m. MT
B-2: Elkhorn North (8-13) at Norris (17-2), 2 p.m.
B-3: Bennington (11-10) at Omaha Skutt (18-4), 3 p.m.
B-4: Sidney (12-11) at Mount Michael Benedictine (19-3), 1 p.m.
B-5: Omaha Roncalli (12-11) at Platteview (19-4), 3 p.m.
B-6: Aurora (16-9) at Beatrice (15-6), TBA
B-7: Northwest (15-6) at Elkhorn (16-7), 3 p.m.
B-8: Scottsbluff (13-9) at Waverly (14-6), 1 p.m.
