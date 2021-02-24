 Skip to main content
Saturday's Class B boys basketball district finals matchups
Saturday's Class B boys basketball district finals

  • Updated
  • Comments
Class B district finals

All games Saturday

B-1: Blair (10-11) at Alliance (19-5), 1 p.m. MT

B-2: Elkhorn North (8-13) at Norris (17-2), 2 p.m.

B-3: Bennington (11-10) at Omaha Skutt (18-4), 3 p.m.

B-4: Sidney (12-11) at Mount Michael Benedictine (19-3), 1 p.m.

B-5: Omaha Roncalli (12-11) at Platteview (19-4), 3 p.m.

B-6: Aurora (16-9) at Beatrice (15-6), TBA

B-7: Northwest (15-6) at Elkhorn (16-7), 3 p.m.

B-8: Scottsbluff (13-9) at Waverly (14-6), 1 p.m.

