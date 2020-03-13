Saturday's finals rundown: After Millard North's Sallis rolls ankle, Class A final looks different

Ron Powell previews Saturday's boy state basketball championships.
Class A
No. 2 Millard North (24-4) vs. No. 3 Bellevue West (23-3), 6:30 p.m.: Hunter Sallis rolling his ankle late in Millard North’s semifinal win over Omaha South changed the way this game looks. Repeating another shooting performance like Bellevue West had against Omaha Westside in the semifinals will be difficult to match.
Class B
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (25-0) vs. No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (23-4), 1 p.m.: There's the pressure of putting an undefeated basketball season together with the 13-0 football state championship Skutt won in the fall. Expect the same type of game as Skutt’s one-point win in the River Cities Conference tournament finals.
The boys state basketball tournament moves on to the semifinals. Here's your one-stop resource for navigating the brackets through Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Class C-1
No. 1 Auburn (29-0) vs. No. 9 Ogallala (23-4), 11 a.m.: Auburn beat Ogallala 73-68 at the Heartland Hoops Classic a month ago. If the Indians can get Auburn into the same uptempo game as the meeting in Grand Island, an upset is possible.
Class C-2
No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (25-3) vs. No. 1 BRLD (28-0), 8:30 p.m.: Both teams needed overtime to advance. BRLD has won 51 straight, but GICC’s tough schedule and ability to win close games makes this a tossup.
Class D-1
No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (25-5) vs. No. 5 Southern Valley (21-5), 9 a.m.: Southern Valley took out an Osmond team in the first round that defeated L-C-C by nine points during the regular season. Keeping L-C-C all-stater Noah Schutte under control will be key for Southern Valley, who went 0-9 in football and forfeited its final six games.
Class D-2
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (28-1) vs. No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (27-0), 4:30 p.m.: Sacred Heat’s football season ended in a semifinal loss at St. Francis, so the Irish will be pumped for the rematch on the hardcourt. St. Francis is going for the rare double of undefeated title teams in both football and basketball.