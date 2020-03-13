Saturday's finals rundown: After Millard North's Sallis rolls ankle, Class A final looks different

Ron Powell previews Saturday's boy state basketball championships.

Class A

No. 2 Millard North (24-4) vs. No. 3 Bellevue West (23-3), 6:30 p.m.: Hunter Sallis rolling his ankle late in Millard North’s semifinal win over Omaha South changed the way this game looks. Repeating another shooting performance like Bellevue West had against Omaha Westside in the semifinals will be difficult to match.

Class B

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (25-0) vs. No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (23-4), 1 p.m.: There's the pressure of putting an undefeated basketball season together with the 13-0 football state championship Skutt won in the fall. Expect the same type of game as Skutt’s one-point win in the River Cities Conference tournament finals.

Class C-1

No. 1 Auburn (29-0) vs. No. 9 Ogallala (23-4), 11 a.m.: Auburn beat Ogallala 73-68 at the Heartland Hoops Classic a month ago. If the Indians can get Auburn into the same uptempo game as the meeting in Grand Island, an upset is possible.

Class C-2