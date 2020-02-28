Saturday's city, area boys basketball district final previews

Class B

B-2: No. 10 Crete (13-10) at No. 5 Hastings (20-3), 2 p.m. — Hastings won the first matchup at home 56-39 on Dec. 6, well before the Cardinals’ late-season run sparked by 6-foot-6 senior Josiah Gardiner. The Tigers’ 1-2 punch of 6-2 senior guard Connor Creech and 6-9 senior forward Haggan Hilgendorf will be difficult for Crete to handle.

B-3: Waverly (13-9) at No. 6 Scottsbluff (23-3), 2 p.m. (MT) — Both teams come in with momentum after winning district titles. Scottsbluff looked like a state championship contender after a 58-49 win Tuesday over No. 10 Alliance behind 14 points each from 6-6 senior Chance Parker and 6-foot senior Jasiya DeOllos. Led by senior guard Noah Stoddard, Waverly’s defense was stout in the district tournament, surrendering just 29 to Plattsmouth and 30 to Platteview.

B-4: Platteview (14-10) at No. 3 Wahoo (22-2), 4 p.m. — Wahoo is 2-0 against the Trojans this season after a six-point win in the regular season Jan. 16 and a 23-point victory in the Capitol Conference Tournament won by the Warriors. Wahoo had its 17-game winning streak snapped in the subdistrict final by Mount Michael, so expect a focused Warrior squad for the district finals. Senior guard Trey Scheef ignites a high-powered Wahoo attack with an 18.2 points-per-game scoring average.