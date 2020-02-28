Saturday's city, area boys basketball district final previews

Class B
B-2: No. 10 Crete (13-10) at No. 5 Hastings (20-3), 2 p.m. — Hastings won the first matchup at home 56-39 on Dec. 6, well before the Cardinals’ late-season run sparked by 6-foot-6 senior Josiah Gardiner. The Tigers’ 1-2 punch of 6-2 senior guard Connor Creech and 6-9 senior forward Haggan Hilgendorf will be difficult for Crete to handle.
B-3: Waverly (13-9) at No. 6 Scottsbluff (23-3), 2 p.m. (MT) — Both teams come in with momentum after winning district titles. Scottsbluff looked like a state championship contender after a 58-49 win Tuesday over No. 10 Alliance behind 14 points each from 6-6 senior Chance Parker and 6-foot senior Jasiya DeOllos. Led by senior guard Noah Stoddard, Waverly’s defense was stout in the district tournament, surrendering just 29 to Plattsmouth and 30 to Platteview.
B-4: Platteview (14-10) at No. 3 Wahoo (22-2), 4 p.m. — Wahoo is 2-0 against the Trojans this season after a six-point win in the regular season Jan. 16 and a 23-point victory in the Capitol Conference Tournament won by the Warriors. Wahoo had its 17-game winning streak snapped in the subdistrict final by Mount Michael, so expect a focused Warrior squad for the district finals. Senior guard Trey Scheef ignites a high-powered Wahoo attack with an 18.2 points-per-game scoring average.
B-7: Beatrice (12-10) at No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (20-4), 1 p.m. — Beatrice beat the Crimson Pride 69-58 right before Christmas but Roncalli was without all-state senior guard Jack Dotzler for that contest. Dotzler joins senior teammates Taiden Red and Shane Orr as perhaps the best guard trio in Class B. Roncalli, last year’s state runner-up, would love to take it one step farther this season.
B-8: No. 7 Bennington (16-7) at No. 8 Norris (17-5), 2 p.m. — Bennington comes limping into the district finals on a three-game losing streak and a 1-4 record in the last five. Norris snapped the two-game losing string it brought into the postseason with a solid 43-31 win over Beatrice in the subdistrict final, led by 21 points from 6-5 junior Trey Deveaux who has emerged as a go-to player for the Titans. Bennington defeated Norris 48-46 in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament final last month.
Class C-1
C1-3 at Elkhorn South: No. 4 Lincoln Christian (20-4) vs. Fort Calhoun (16-8), 6 p.m. — Fort Calhoun is a young basketball team with length. Its top three scorers are all underclassmen — 6-4 sophomore Zane Schwarz (12.4 points per game), 6-4 junior Brant Hilzendeger (12 ppg) and 6-5 sophomore Carson Schwarz (8.2 ppg, 4 assists per game). The Pioneers are looking for their first state tournament berth since 1923. After reaching the C-1 state tournament semifinals two years, the Christian duo of 6-5 senior all-stater Justin Bubak (17 ppg) and 6-4 Ashton Carlson (14 ppg) are determined to get back to state and make a deeper run.
Class C-2
C2-6 at Oakland-Craig: No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (18-6) vs. Palmyra (18-6), 3 p.m. — Hartington CC has a bevy of talented guards led by Myles Thoene, a C-2 all-state candidate. Palmyra has one of the most balanced scoring teams in C-2, with five players averaging between 7.9 and 12.7 points per game, a group headlined by 6-7 senior Kaleb Kempkes and 6-3 sophomore Andrew Waltke. On paper, this looks like one of more intriguing district final matchups in this class.
Class D-2
D2-2 at Cozad: No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-1) vs. Sioux County (14-9), 3 p.m. — Sioux County hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record this season. Unless something totally unforeseen happens, this should be routine for Sacred Heart, which is vying for its 22nd state tournament appearance.
D2-4 at Lexington: No. 7 Mullen (20-5) vs. Exeter-Milligan (15-10), 6 p.m. — Basketball will be secondary as both schools will be remembering and honoring former Mullen coach Rusty Moore, who died Monday after a two-year battle with brain cancer. With his son, Lance, as an all-state senior player, Rusty Moore guided the Longhorns to the Class D-2 state title in 2017. Rusty was diagnosed with cancer in February 2018, prompting a statewide “Rally for Rusty” campaign during the 2018 state tournament to support the coach. A memorial service is planned for Monday at 10 a.m. (MT) at Mullen High School.